Golfer Justin Thomas has withdrawn from this week's Travelers Championship in Cromwell to allow his back to recover.

Before the rumors start flying, I have decided to WD to treat and rest my back which I tweaked earlier this week. Just making sure I get it taken care of and ready for the rest of the PGA season as planned. Hate to be missing one of the best/my favorite events @TravelersChamp! https://t.co/DUzwF1CTk2 — Justin Thomas (@JustinThomas34) June 22, 2022

Thomas, who has competed in the Travelers Championship several times over the course of his PGA career to date, said on Twitter that he decided to withdraw to treat and rest his back to be ready for the rest of the PGA season.

He added that he hates to be missing one of his favorite events.

