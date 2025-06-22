Keegan Bradley wins Travelers Championship with final putt

Keegan Bradley put his approach shot on the 72nd hole of the Travelers Championship to within six feet and made the birdie putt to win by one shot over Tommy Fleetwood and Russell Henley.

Bradley began the day three shots behind Fleetwood, who started the final round at 16 under.

It's Bradley's second Travelers Championship victory. He also one the tournament in 2023.

Fleetwood came to the 18th tee with a one shot lead over Bradley. He ended with a bogey, which paved the way for Bradley to make his putt for the win.