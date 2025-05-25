Another year, another unsuccessful attempt at the double for Kyle Larson.

The NASCAR star crashed out of the Indy 500 on Sunday after completing 91 of 200 laps at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Entering turn two, Larson lost control of his Arrow McLaren Chevrolet while shifting -- spinning up the track and collecting Kyffin Simpson in the accident.

Larson was trying to complete both the Indianapolis 500 and Coca-Cola 600 on Sunday, a feat that has only been accomplished once (Tony Stewart, 2001).

After being released from the infield care center, Larson said he was physically OK from the crash and will be fine to race this evening in Charlotte.

Last year, Larson finished 18th while completing all 500 miles in Indy. A rain delay at the start of the race, though, forced him to miss the start of the Coca-Cola 600 in Charlotte. As soon as he arrived in Charlotte with nearly 200 miles still left in that 600-mile marathon, the rain hit North Carolina and he was never able to get in the car.

Rain nearly derailed his second double attempt in 2025 too, as a 45-minute delay at the start of the Indy 500 for rain would've made it a tight schedule if he ran all 500 miles. But with the accident ending his race early, Larson will now have plenty of time to get to Charlotte for the NASCAR race -- which begins at 6:27 p.m. ET on Prime Video.

If Larson runs all 600 miles in the Coca-Cola 600, he will total 827.5 miles on the day. He's set to start second in the race this evening.