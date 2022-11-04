Kyrie Irving issues apology after suspension from Nets originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Kyrie Irving has finally issued an apology.

Just hours after he was suspended by the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday, Irving wrote in a lengthy statement shared on Instagram that he was "deeply sorry" to those affected and hurt by his promotion of an antisemitic film on social media.

Irving apologized for posting the film without any context, though he indicated that there were parts of the film he agreed with.

"While doing research on YHWH, I posted a documentary that contained some false antisemitic statements, narratives, and language that were untrue and offensive to the Jewish race/religion, and I take full accountability and responsibility for my actions," the caption of Irving's Instagram post read. "I am grateful to have a big platform to share knowledge and I want to move forward by having an open dialogue to learn more and grow from this.

"To all Jewish families and communities that are hurt and affected from my post, I am deeply sorry to have caused you pain, and I apologize. I initially reacted out of emotion to being unjustly labeled antisemitic, instead of focusing on the healing process of my Jewish brothers and sisters that were hurt from the hateful remarks made in the documentary. I want to clarify any confusion on where I stand fighting against antisemitism by apologizing for posting the documentary without context and a factual explanation outlining the specific beliefs in the documentary I agreed with and disagreed with. I had no intentions to disrespect any Jewish cultural history regarding the Holocaust or perpetuate any hate.

"I am learning from this unfortunate event and hope we can find understanding between us all. I am no different than any other human being. I am a seeker of truth and knowledge, and I know who I am."

The Nets suspended Irving for at least five games without pay for his "deeply disturbing" failure to disavow antisemitism.

During a media session earlier in the day, Irving once again opted not to offer up the apology commissioner Adam Silver and many others were seeking after he shared the antisemitic film "Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America" on his social platforms last week. And when asked a yes-or-no question about whether he had any antisemitic beliefs, Irving replied, "I cannot be antisemitic if I know where I come from."

"We were dismayed today, when given an opportunity in a media session, that Kyrie refused to unequivocally say he has no antisemitic beliefs, nor acknowledge specific hateful material in the film," the Nets said in a statement. "This was not the first time he had the opportunity - but failed - to clarify.

"Such failure to disavow antisemitism when given a clear opportunity to do so is deeply disturbing, is against the values of our organization, and constitutes conduct detrimental to the team. Accordingly, we are of the view that he is currently unfit to be associated with the Brooklyn Nets."

The Nets said Irving's suspension would be at least five games and last until "he satisfies a series of objective remedial measures that address the harmful impact of his conduct."

The earliest Irving would be eligible to return to the floor is on Nov. 13 against the Los Angeles Lakers.