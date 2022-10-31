LAFC vs. Philadelphia Union tickets guide for 2022 MLS Cup Final originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

History will be made this Saturday.

When Los Angeles FC hosts the Philadelphia Union in the 2022 MLS Cup Final, the winner will have won the playoff title for the first time in franchise history.

LAFC, winners of the 2022 Supporters’ Shield for having the best regular-season record, beat LA Galaxy and Austin FC as the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference.

Philadelphia topped FC Cincinnati and defending champions NYCFC as the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference, making this the first MLS Cup Final between two No. 1 seeds since 2003.

With the stakes as high as ever, here’s what to know about ticket prices for the LAFC-Union MLS Cup Final:

Where is the MLS Cup Final 2022?

The 2022 MLS Cup Final will be hosted by LAFC at Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles, Calif.

As the holders of the best regular-season record, LAFC controlled home-field advantage throughout their postseason run.

When do MLS Cup Final tickets go on sale?

Tickets for the 2022 MLS Cup Final between LAFC and Philadelphia are already live to purchase through various ticket sales websites, such as StubHub, SeatGeek and more.

How much are tickets to the MLS Cup Final 2022?

Attending the 2022 MLS Cup Final won’t be cheap. For two tickets, it’ll cost over $930, not counting taxes and fees, according to Gametime.

The highest-priced seats are going for $4,063 each, per Gametime.

Is the MLS Cup Final one game?

Yes, it’s a win-or-go home affair for LAFC vs. Philadelphia. Since 2019, MLS Playoffs have featured single-game elimination formats with the higher seed hosting the lower.

From 2014 to 2018, there used to be home and away legs so both teams would have a chance at playing in front of their respective fans, but that format changed three years ago.