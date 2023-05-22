NBA

LeBron James Drops Record First Half in Lakers-Nuggets Game 4

Los Angeles is playing to avoid a sweep in the Western Conference Finals

By Sanjesh Singh

LeBron James is not ready to go home just yet.

The Los Angeles Lakers star posted a record first-half performance in Game 4 on Monday against the No. 1-seeded Denver Nuggets, who are up 3-0 in their Western Conference Finals series.

James recorded 31 points, four rebounds and four assists while shooting 11-for-13 overall, including making all four of his 3-point attempts. He did that all while playing every single minute of the half.

It's the most first-half points James has scored in a playoff game, and he also surpassed 8,000-career postseason points with the showing.

It was a half so good for LeBron that even lob passes from beyond the arc fell in for three points.

James' record for most points in a playoff game is 51, which came when his Cleveland Cavaliers lost to the Golden State Warriors 124-114 in Game 1 of the 2018 NBA Finals. Los Angeles will need more of this from the 38-year-old to avoid a sweep.

