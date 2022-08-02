Legendary Dodgers Announcer Vin Scully Dies at 94

Vin Scully, the legendary broadcaster for the Brooklyn and Los Angeles Dodgers, died on Tuesday at the age of 94.

Scully was the golden voice of the Dodgers for 67 years. He was a Hall of Famer, a poet laureate, an icon, the G.O.A.T and most importantly, a friend.

Scully was born in the Bronx in New York City. At the age of 8, while passing by a laundromat he saw the box score of Game 2 of the 1936 World Series: Yankees 18, Giants 4.

"My first reaction was, 'Poor Giants,'" he said at the time. Scully lived close to the Giants home at the Polo Ground and often attended games after school. "That's when I fell in love with baseball and became a true fan."

Scully would stay up late at night listening to his family's four-legged radio enjoying the roar of the crowd during live broadcasts of baseball and college football games. That's when he came up with the idea that he would love to be a broadcaster and call the games himself.

After serving in the United States Navy for two years, Scully began his career as a student broadcaster at Fordham University. At the age of 22, his dreams of becoming a broadcaster came to fruition when he was hired by a CBS radio affiliate in Washington D.C. A year later, he was recruited by legendary broadcaster Red Barber to join him and Connie Desmond in the Brooklyn Dodgers radio booth.

In 1953, when the Dodgers and Yankees met in the Fall Classic, Scully became the youngest broadcaster ever to call a World Series game at the ripe young age of 25.

A year later, Barber left to be the voice of the Yankees and Scully became the sole voice of the Dodgers. A role he remained in for 62 more years, until he retired in 2016. Scully relocated with the team to Los Angeles in 1958.

