Lesley Stahl to headline Travelers Championship Women's Day Breakfast

Renowned journalist Lesley Stahl will headline this year's Travelers Championship Women's Day breakfast.

The event will take place on Thursday, June 20 at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell. All proceeds will benefit tournament charities.

“The Women’s Day Breakfast is an event we all look forward to, and with Lesley as our headliner, this year’s program promises to be exceptional,” Travelers Championship Tournament Director Nathan Grube said.

Stahl is one of the country's most honored and experienced broadcast journalists. She joined CBS News in 1971 and was the first woman at the network to serve as White House correspondent and host of "Face the Nation."

During her career, she's led multi-year investigations and conducted hard-hitting interviews, and she has won awards for her foreign reporting.

“Lesley has one of the most distinguished careers in journalism and, having broken a number of barriers in her time, she will no doubt leave the audience feeling inspired," Grube said.

Stahl has interviewed numerous world leaders during her time as a "60 Minutes" correspondent, and she's been recognized with 13 Emmys, as well as several other awards including the Edward R. Murrow Award.

More speakers will be announced in the coming weeks. Tickets will go on sale at 11 a.m. on May 22. You can purchase tickets online.

Tickets are limited to two per person and will include general admission and parking to the first round of competition at the Travelers Championship on June 20.