Liam McNeeley selected in first round of the NBA Draft

Former UConn Husky Liam McNeeley has been selected 29th overall in the NBA Draft.

He is going to the Hornets after the Suns made the selection and traded him to Charlotte.

McNeeley is the 24th former Husky to be drafted in the first round.

He played one season in Storrs, averaging 15 points a game for the Huskies.

McNeeley joins Steph Castle, Donovan Clingan and Jordan Hawkins as Huskies who became first round picks in the NBA Draft - just in the last three years.