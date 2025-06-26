NBA Draft

Liam McNeeley selected in first round of the NBA Draft

Jun 25, 2025; Brooklyn, NY, USA; Liam McNeeley stands with NBA commissioner Adam Silver after being selected as the 29th pick by the Phoenix Suns in the first round of the 2025 NBA Draft at Barclays Center.
Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Former UConn Husky Liam McNeeley has been selected 29th overall in the NBA Draft.

He is going to the Hornets after the Suns made the selection and traded him to Charlotte.

Stream Connecticut News for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

McNeeley is the 24th former Husky to be drafted in the first round.

Jun 25, 2025; Brooklyn, NY, USA; Liam McNeeley arrives before the first round of the 2025 NBA Draft at Barclays Center.
Brad Penner-Imagn Images
Brad Penner-Imagn Images
Jun 25, 2025; Brooklyn, NY, USA; Liam McNeeley arrives before the first round of the 2025 NBA Draft at Barclays Center.

Get top local Connecticut stories delivered to you every morning with the News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

He played one season in Storrs, averaging 15 points a game for the Huskies.

McNeeley joins Steph Castle, Donovan Clingan and Jordan Hawkins as Huskies who became first round picks in the NBA Draft - just in the last three years.

This article tagged under:

NBA Draft
Dashboard
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us