Limited Number of Fans Allowed at Nov. 1 Toronto FC Match at Rentschler Field

The Toronto FC soccer team has been playing in Connecticut because of the pandemic and a limited number of fans will be able to attend the team's last regular home season match.

The team plays at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field in East Hartford and the last game will be on Sunday, Nov. 1, against Inter Miami FC.

The stadium can hold 38,000, but attendance will be limited to 5,000.

Tickets for the Nov. 1 match will go on sale on Monday, Oct. 19, at 10 a.m. and can be purchased at www.rentschlerfield.com.

Fans will need to wear a mask or face covering and adhere to social distancing within the stadium, according to the governor’s office.

“We’ve consulted with state and local public health officials and as long as certain health protocols are met, we believe that having a limited audience can safely be done, especially considering that this is an outdoor stadium,” Gov. Ned Lamont said in a statement. “I look forward to the day when we can fill the Rent back up to capacity. I appreciate Toronto FC and Major League Soccer for working with our administration so that we could make this happen.”

This is the first time that fans will be allowed since the team started playing here.

“We look forward to having some fans in the stands for our final regular season game in East Hartford,” Toronto FC President Bill Manning said in a statement. “Toronto FC is so grateful to the state of Connecticut and everyone at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field for providing us with such an outstanding facility during this unique stretch of games. Our players feel the support already and having some fans will make it even better.”

Toronto FC will hot Atlanta United FC on Sunday, Oct. 18 at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field. Fans will not be allowed at that game.