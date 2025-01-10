The Santa Ana winds have long been a harbinger of trouble in Southern California, their fierce gusts igniting and spreading wildfires that leave devastation in their wake.

This week, as flames roared through neighborhoods and forced hundreds of thousands to evacuate, Los Angeles—a city known for its resilience—found its sports community deeply intertwined with the unfolding tragedy.

From postponed games to displaced athletes and heartfelt gestures of support, the impact of these fires reaches far beyond the field, court, or arena. The confluence of sports and crisis has become a reflection of the city's unbreakable spirit, even in the face of unimaginable loss.

Rams Wild Card Game Moved Amid Safety Concerns

The Los Angeles Rams, set to host the Minnesota Vikings in the NFL Wild Card round, found themselves adapting to the reality of the fires.

Originally scheduled to take place at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, the game has been relocated to State Farm Stadium in Arizona. While SoFi remains outside the immediate fire zones, the decision—made in consultation with public officials and the NFLPA—was a precautionary measure as smoke and ash infiltrate the air across the region.

Sean McVay, head coach of the Rams, expressed optimism earlier in the week that the game would remain at SoFi, even as smoke loomed over the team’s practice facility in Woodland Hills. “We’re ready to adapt, but our hearts are with the community,” McVay said.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with everybody that's been affected by these fires." -HC Sean McVay pic.twitter.com/sVYxeDgdCC — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) January 9, 2025

Lakers and Kings Postpone Games, Players Displaced

At Crypto.com Arena, the lights were supposed to shine bright on a four-game Lakers homestand. Instead, Thursday’s opener against the Charlotte Hornets has been postponed, with no makeup date announced. The team, along with their Crypto.com Arena roommates, the LA Kings, whose game was also postponed, is grappling with disruptions both on and off the court.

We're with you, LA 💜 pic.twitter.com/PoROo4ycd9 — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) January 9, 2025

Lakers head coach J.J. Redick loses house in Pacific Palisades

Lakers coach JJ Redick—whose home in Pacific Palisades was reduced to ashes—shared an emotional message. “My family evacuated safely, but the loss is staggering. My thoughts are with everyone impacted,” he said. The wildfires have brought personal grief and a painful reminder of the fragility of normalcy for Redick and others.

Tragic fires in L.A. have impacted so many, including Lakers personnel such as head coach JJ Redick who lost his home. 🙏🏽 https://t.co/fTbO0NEgST — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 9, 2025

LAFC legend Carlos Vela and Angel City FC's Ali Riley lose homes in Palisades Fire

The serene Malibu retreat of Carlos Vela, the celebrated MLS Cup champion and former league MVP, has been reduced to ashes in the Palisades fire. Vela was not the only LA soccer player who lost their home in the Palisades fire. Earlier in the day, Ali Riley, a defender for Angel City FC, also announced her home in the Pacific Palisades was destroyed.

This was our home. How is this real. It can’t be real. #PalisadesFire pic.twitter.com/0ddg3nP1YI — Ali Riley (@RileyThree) January 9, 2025

Vela’s wife, Saioa Cañibano, shared the heartbreaking news on social media, confirming that while the home near the Malibu-Palisades border was lost, the family was unharmed.

“Our beautiful house in Malibu burned yesterday. It’s hard to process everything that’s happening.” She assured well-wishers that the family was safe and extended her thoughts to others impacted by the blaze, adding, “It’s devastating and terrifying to see it all go up in flames. Sending love to everyone affected and hoping the fire is extinguished soon.”

The Vela family have lost their Malibu home in the Palisades fire.



So much devastation. Myself and my family are currently evacuated as well. Hoping everyone keeps safe out there 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/qNnO9hi3II — LAFC 𝕏 (@LAFC_X) January 9, 2025

Clippers’ superstar Kawhi Leonard steps away from team due to wildfires

Across town, Clippers star Kawhi Leonard has temporarily stepped away from the team to support family members evacuated due to the fires. His absence underscores the human cost behind the headlines, as athletes—icons on the court—navigate personal crises alongside the city they represent.

Kawhi Leonard was away from the Clippers and missed their game against Denver on Wednesday be with family forced to evacuate the Los Angeles area fires https://t.co/f094VGa6w1 — Kurt Helin (@basketballtalk) January 9, 2025

Chargers Lead Relief Efforts

While the Chargers prepare for their playoff clash against the Houston Texans, their focus isn’t solely on football. The team has pledged $200,000 to firefighting and recovery efforts, supporting organizations like the American Red Cross and the LA Fire Department Foundation. They’re also collecting supplies at fan events, rallying the community to aid displaced families and shelter animals.

"While we're currently experiencing unprecedented conditions that seemingly cannot get any worse as we deal with multiple fires across our region, we're also witnessing our community at its very best," said Chargers Chairman of the Board Dean Spanos. "The bravery, selflessness, courage, sacrifice and compassion on display over the past 24 hours by first responders, good Samaritans, friends, family and neighbors alike has been remarkable. Our hearts are with everyone who has been displaced by these fires, the firemen and police officers and frontline workers who are risking their lives to keep us safe and those among us who have stepped up to assist one another in this incredible time of need."

LA 💙



join us in supporting our community » https://t.co/bCAjrAmhxf pic.twitter.com/Ev4BayFzsO — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) January 8, 2025

A Shared Struggle Across the Sports World

The ripple effects of the wildfires extend beyond Los Angeles teams. Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr—whose 90-year-old mother evacuated from Pacific Palisades—spoke with emotion about his childhood home and high school, both destroyed in the fires. “Perspective is important,” Kerr said. “Basketball is secondary when communities are facing such devastation.”

Kerr also said that Warriors assistant coach and video coordinator Everett Dayton lost his home in the Pacific Palisades as well.

"Everything I'm seeing and reading is just terrifying," said Kerr about the LA Wildfires. "I just want to send thoughts to everyone who is going through the devastation of the fires."

Steve Kerr on the devastating wildfires in Los Angeles. pic.twitter.com/ZxPPmKGIoJ — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) January 8, 2025

Hidden Hills on High Alert

The Hidden Hills area, home to many athletes including former Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald and quarterback Matthew Stafford, remains under evacuation orders due to the Kenneth Fire. For residents, the proximity of flames serves as a chilling reminder of nature’s unpredictability.

Unity in Adversity

While the fires rage, the Los Angeles sports community—players, coaches, fans, and teams—has rallied to support one another. From postponed games to fundraising drives, the collective response demonstrates the enduring power of sports to unite and heal.

As flames carve scars across the landscape, they also reveal the indomitable spirit of a city that knows how to fight back. Los Angeles may be battered, but its heartbeat remains steady, pulsing with the hope and resilience of its people—and its teams.