Luke Littler, 16, loses World Darts Championship final to end stunning run

Littler, who made history by becoming the tournament's youngest finalist, lost to the world's top-ranked player Luke Humphries

By James Robson | Associated Press

Luke Littler
AP Photo/Kin Cheung

Luke Littler’s history-making run at the World Darts Championship ended Wednesday after the 16-year-old sensation was beaten 7-4 in the final by Luke Humphries.

The unseeded Littler would have become the youngest-ever winner of darts’ biggest prize, but lost an epic match at the Alexandra Palace in London.

At one point the teenager had the chance to take a 5-2 lead, but world No. 1 Humphries came back to win five straight sets and his first world title.

As runner-up, Littler won 200,000 pounds ($250,000) in prize money and looks likely to contend for major titles for years to come. He made history by becoming the youngest finalist.

Humphries was the No. 3 seed for the tournament and went into it on the back of winning three major titles in the space of two months.

He will pick up the top prize of 500,000 pounds ($630,000) for Wednesday's win.

