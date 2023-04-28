Madison's Will Levis Picked 33rd Overall in NFL Draft

Connecticut's own Will Levis has been picked in the second round of this year's NFL draft.

He was selected 33rd overall by the Tennessee Titans.

Levis is a graduate of Xavier High School in Middletown where he played quarterback for the Falcons.

He started his college career at Penn State before transferring to Kentucky.

Levis is the second Xavier grad to make it to the NFL joining Tim Boyle, who is the backup quarterback for the New York Jets. Boyle graduated from Xavier in 2013.