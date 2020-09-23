Major League Soccer's Toronto FC to Play 6 Home Matches at Rentschler Field This Fall

Major League Soccer's Toronto FC will play its six home matches this season at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field in East Hartford and the first one will be this weekend.

The team's first home match is scheduled for this Sunday, Sept. 27, in East Hartford against Columbus Crew FC.

“Pratt & Whitney Stadium is an ideal location for professional soccer, and I am excited that we’ve reached an agreement with Toronto FC to have the club play their home games here,” Gov. Ned Lamont said in a previously released statement. “Our state is filled with thousands of MLS fans who no doubt will be excited by this news. I thank Toronto FC’s management team for working with my administration to finalize this agreement, and we look forward to having the Reds in Connecticut.”

The team's website now lists six games in Connecticut.

Sunday, Sept, 27 vs. Columbus Crew SC – 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 3 vs. Philadelphia Union – 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 14 vs. New York Red Bulls – 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 18 vs. Atlanta United FC – 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 28 vs. New York City FC – 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 1 vs. Inter Miami CF – 7:30 p.m.

The governor's office said the agreement came after collaboration between the Lamont Administration and Spectra Venue Management Services.

“We felt that it was important to have a surrogate home field that had similarities to BMO Field, in dimension, surface characteristics, and field quality,” Toronto FC General Manager Ali Curtis said in a prior statement. “Also, from a competitive standpoint, a priority was to have our own home field. While playing at BMO Field is always our preferred and ideal option, we think the East Hartford location is the best available option for this next phase.”

There are no tickets for sale for these games and fans are not expected to be in attendance, according to the initial announcement from event organizers.