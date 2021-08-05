Manchester Little League Makes History, Heads to Bristol for LLWS Region Tournament

The road to Williamsport is stopping in Bristol this weekend. The Little League World Series New England and Mid-Atlantic Region games are set to play ball starting Sunday August 8.

Manchester will be representing Connecticut in the New England Region. The team from District 8 winning the town’s first state title to earn the spot.

“It’s just crazy, it's like a dream to me,” said catcher Griffin Czarnota

“It’s great because we feel like we made history for our town,” said third baseman, Ryan Gorman.

Manchester defeated Wilton for the state championship.

“You know thinking of the number of kids playing in Connecticut and for us to be here is pretty big,” said coach Rob Rastelli. “It’s not that any of those teams were an easy task they gave us all they had and we had to fight to get by them.”

Manchester's first game is on Monday August 9 at 1 p.m. against either Rhode Island or Vermont. Due to ongoing Covid-19 concerns, fan attendance is restricted to friends, family and community members who have received a pass from either one of the teams or the league.