March Madness: What To Know About Men's Sweet 16, Elite 8 Games originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Sweet 16 of March Madness has officially arrived and teams across the country are set to face off.

While some teams are taking on the championship stage with experience this week, others are making history and setting new program records. Either way, the excitement is high and the pressure is even higher as millions watch Sweet 16 and Elite Eight action.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to catch March Madness Sweet 16 and Elite Eight coverage:

When is the Sweet 16 of March Madness?

The Sweet 16 of the championship starts Thursday, March 24 and goes through Friday, March 25.

Who is competing in the Sweet 16 of March Madness?

March 24:

No. 1 Gonzaga vs. No. 4 Arkansas in San Francisco, Calif. at 7:09 p.m. ET.

No. 2 Villanova vs. No. 11 Michigan in San Antonio, Texas at 7:29 p.m. ET.

No. 2 Duke vs. No. 3 Texas Tech in San Francisco, Calif. at 9:39 p.m. ET.

No. 1 Arizona vs. No. 5 Houston in San Antonio, Texas at 9:59 p.m. ET.

March 25:

No. 3 Purdue vs. No. 15 Saint Peter's in Philadelphia, Pa. at 7:09 p.m. ET.

No. 1 Kansas vs. No. 4 Providence in Chicago, Ill. at 7:29 p.m. ET.

No. 4 UCLA vs. No. 8 North Carolina in Philadelphia, Pa. at 9:39 p.m. ET.

No. 10 Miami (Fla.) vs. No. 11 Iowa State in Chicago, Ill. at 9:59 p.m. ET.

When and where is the Elite Eight of March Madness?

The Elite Eight starts Saturday, March 26 and goes through Sunday, March 27.

The sites for the Elite Eight are as follows:

West - San Francisco, Calif.

East - Philadelphia, Pa.

South - San Antonio, Texas

Midwest - Chicago, Ill.

What channel is the Sweet 16 of March Madness?

The following games will be aired on CBS:

No. 1 Gonzaga vs. No. 4 Arkansas

No. 2 Duke vs. No. 3 Texas Tech

No. 3 Purdue vs. No. 15 Saint Peter's

No. 4 UCLA vs. No. 8 North Carolina

The following games will be aired on TBS:

No. 2 Villanova vs. No. 11 Michigan

No. 1 Arizona vs. No. 5 Houston

No. 1 Kansas vs. No. 4 Providence

No. 10 Miami (Fla.) vs. No. 11 Iowa State

What channel is the Elite Eight of March Madness?

The Elite Eight games will be on CBS and TBS.

Can March Madness be streamed online?

The NCAA championship can be streamed on NCAA.com, YouTube TV, Hulu Plus Live TV and DirectTV Stream.