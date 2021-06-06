Mayweather vs. Paul: How to Watch, Rules, Boxer Profiles

Retired boxing legend Floyd Mayweather and YouTube sensation Logan Paul are set meet in the ring Sunday night at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.

The two will face off in an eight-round exhibition after three heavy-hitting and entertaining matchups in stacked undercard.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

As the countdown to fight night begins, here’s what you need to know and what to expect from the highly anticipated evening of bouts.

How to watch

The headlining Mayweather vs. Paul pay-per-view showdown can be ordered on Showtime for $49.99.

According to the event’s website, the fight can be streamed on the network’s website or in the Showtime app on TV and mobile devices including Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Xbox One, and Android TV.

Tickets to see the fight in person at Hard Rock Stadium are also available for purchase beginning at $150 through Ticketmaster.

Fight rules

The Mayweather vs. Paul bout will not have ringside judges or declare an official winner, according to reports.

The exhibition will consist of eight three-minute rounds and knockouts will be allowed. Any stops to the fight will be at the referee’s discretion.

Who is on the undercard?

Champion boxer Badou Jack will bump gloves with the undefeated Dervin Colina during a 10-round light heavyweight co-main event.

Former unified champion Jarrett Hurd and veteran fighter Luis Arias will meet in a 10-round exhibition fight before former NFL star Chad Johnson and Brian Maxwell kick off fight night with a special four-round exhibition bout.

Chad Johnson vs. Brian Maxwell

Amanda Westcott/SHOWTIME

The pay-per-view event begins at 8 p.m. with Miami resident and former NFL star Chad Johnson making his boxing debut against versatile fighter Brian Maxwell.

Johnson has been working out with boxing champions Jermall and Jermell Charlo for several weeks to prepare for the special exhibition.

“I’m out of my element, so of course I’m approaching this fight humbly,” Johnson said Friday at a press conference. “He’s coming to knock my head off. Football is something I did all my life, that’s why I walked the way I did. I can’t be arrogant and take this fight lightly.”

Despite the question “Who is Brian Maxwell?” trending on social media, Maxwell says everyone will know who he is after stepping into the ring with Johnson.

“I’ve followed this man since day one,” Maxwell said in a press release. “I know his every move.”

During a recent phone call between the two fighters, Maxwell says he told Johnson that he was a fan.

“I’ve modeled myself after him and it’s like fighting myself. I’m going to be humble about this and we are going to put on a show for everyone.

A fight breaks out at the press conference for the Floyd Mayweather-Logan Paul boxing match at Hard Rock Stadium.

What is Floyd Mayweather’s record?

During Mayweather’s hall of fame career, the retired professional boxer went undefeated with a perfect 50-0 record, which includes 27 knockouts. He also won world titles in five weight divisions over three decades.

What is Logan Paul’s record?

Logan Paul’s record is 0-1. Paul’s only professional boxing experienced ended in a decision loss when he squared up with British YouTube and rapper Olajide “KSI” Olatunji.

What is Mayweather’s age, height and weight?

Mayweather weighed in 155 pounds Saturday at the official weigh-in event. Mayweather is 44 years old and stands at 5’ 8”.

What is Paul’s age, height and weight?

Paul weighed in at 189.5 pounds at the official weigh-in on Saturday. Paul is 26 years old and stands at 6’ 2”.