McLaren's Oscar Piastri wins Miami Grand Prix over teammate Lando Norris

Oscar Piastri's dream season continued Sunday in South Beach.

The Australian driver cruised to his fourth victory of the season (third in a row), extending his championship lead over McLaren teammate Lando Norris -- who finished second behind Piastri.

Piastri, 24, now has six career Formula One victories and leads Norris in the championship by 16 points.

Mercedes' George Russell rounded out the podium -- over 30 seconds behind the McLaren duo -- followed by Red Bull's Max Verstappen, Williams' Alex Albon, Mercedes' Kimi Antonelli, Ferrari's Charles Leclerc, Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton, Williams' Carlos Sainz and Red Bull's Yuki Tsunoda in the points-paying positions.

The race got off to a thrilling start when Norris and pole-sitter Verstappen went wheel-to-wheel in the opening corners. Verstappen forced Norris wide, which dropped him all the way back to sixth as the Red Bull driver pulled away with the lead.

Piastri, who started fourth, gradually worked his way up to Verstappen by passing Norris and then Antonelli. It took a few extra laps, but he eventually cleared the four-time defending champion with a crafty move in turn one.

Norris was on the chase after his opening-lap issue, passing Albon, Russell and Antontelli before coming up behind Verstappen as Piastri pulled away. The two battled for several laps until the McLaren driver finally cleared the Red Bull for second.

With the threat of rain looming throughout the race, teams were reluctant to pit early. But three virtual safety cars gave many the opportunity to save some time in the pits, including Russell -- who overtook Verstappen thanks to the fortunate timing.

After the pit stops were complete, Norris gradually reeled in Piastri. The nine-second deficit got within four seconds in the closing laps, but it was simply too much ground to make up.

Four drivers retired from the race early -- all rookies. Jack Doohan's race only lasted one lap due to an incident with Liam Lawson. Lawson later went to the garage 40 laps later due to lingering damage. Haas' Ollie Bearman and Sauber's Gabriel Bortoleto stopped on track due to power issues.

McLaren has asserted its dominance in Miami recently with American CEO Zak Brown leading the way. Norris scored his first career win in Florida last spring, then he followed that up with a victory in the sprint race on Saturday. Piastri's win put an exclamation point on impressive all-around performance.