Meet 2022 Heisman Frontrunner Caleb Williams

It all comes down to this.

With a College Football Playoff berth and Heisman Trophy on the line, USC quarterback Caleb Williams will play the biggest game of his career (so far) on Friday.

USC will travel to Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium to face Utah in the Pac 12 Championship Game at 5 p.m. PT. If all goes according to plan, the Trojans will be celebrating a conference title, inaugural playoff appearance and Heisman within the next eight days.

Here’s everything you need to know about USC’s signal-caller before his big week:

Where is Caleb Williams from?

The 20-year-old Williams was born and raised in the nation’s capital.

Williams attended Gonzaga College High School in Washington D.C. from 2017 to 2021, earning a number of awards and accolades for the Eagles. He was a five-star recruit and the top quarterback prospect in his graduating class.

When did Caleb Williams transfer to USC?

Before moving to Southern California, Williams spent his freshman season at the University of Oklahoma.

He began the 2021 season as Spencer Rattler’s backup, but was elevated to the starting role midway through the Sooners’ sixth game.

Williams finished his freshman season with seven starts in 11 appearances, going 5-2 with 1,912 passing yards, 27 total touchdowns (21 passing, six rushing) and four interceptions.

When former Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley accepted the same job with the Trojans, Williams followed the man who recruited him. He officially committed to USC on Feb. 1, 2022 after entering the transfer portal on Jan. 3, 2022.

What are Caleb Williams’ stats this season?

After being named the starter in August, Williams has put together a dominant season.

Through 12 starts before Friday, he has 3,712 passing yards, 44 total touchdowns (34 passing, 10 rushing) and just three interceptions.

USC is 11-1 in his starts, with the only loss coming to Utah on Oct. 15 despite Williams’ five touchdown passes and zero interceptions.

Will Caleb Williams win the Heisman Trophy?

Entering championship weekend, Williams is expected to win the 2022 Heisman Trophy. He would be the first Trojan since Reggie Bush in 2005 to win it, though Bush was forced to vacate the award because of NCAA violations. Before that, Matt Leinart won the Heisman in 2004 for USC.

All season long it was a debate between Williams, Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud and Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker. But the narrative shifted after Hooker suffered a torn ACL on Nov. 19 and Stroud’s Buckeyes were blown out by Michigan, paving the way for Williams.

Other contenders include Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett and TCU quarterback Max Duggan.

The 2022 Heisman Trophy presentation is set for Saturday, Dec. 10.

Is Caleb Williams draft eligible?

No, not yet.

According to NFL rules, players are not draft eligible until they are three years removed from high school graduation. Williams graduated from high school in the spring of 2021, making him a true sophomore this season.

When can Caleb Williams go to the NFL?

Williams will be eligible to go pro after the 2023 season, making him eligible for the 2024 NFL Draft. If he keeps up this level of play, teams across the NFL will be lining up for his services that spring.