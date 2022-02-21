Michigan's Juwan Howard Suspended Five Games for Hitting Wisconsin Assistant

Juwan Howard suspended five games for hitting Wisconsin assistant originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Juwan Howard will not be on the Michigan sideline for the remainder of the regular season.

The Wolverines head coach was suspended five games after striking Wisconsin assistant coach Joe Krabbenhoft in the face following Sunday’s matchup, the Big Ten announced in a statement on Monday. Howard’s punishment also includes a $40,000 fine.

“Big Ten Conference coaches and student-athletes are expected to display the highest level of sportsmanship conduct,” commissioner Kevin Warren said in the statement. “I am grateful for the partnership with Michigan Athletics Director, Warde Manuel and Wisconsin Athletics Director, Chris McIntosh. Our expectation is that the incident yesterday will provide our coaches and student-athletes with the opportunity to reflect, learn and move forward in a manner that demonstrates decorum and leadership on and off of the court.”

Howard issued an apology after the Big Ten handed out its suspension.

“After taking time to reflect on all that happened, I realize how unacceptable both my actions and words were, and how they affected so many,” he said. “I am truly sorry.”

The strife between Howard and Wisconsin began after the Badgers called a late timeout in a game that Wisconsin led by 15 in the final seconds. Once Howard hit Krabbenhoft in the postgame handshake line, it escalated into an altercation between both benches, leading to additional suspensions and another fine.

Michigan sophomore forward Terrance Williams II and freshman forward Moussa Diabate were each suspended for the team’s game against Rutgers on Wednesday. For Wisconsin, sophomore guard Jahcobi Neath has been suspended for Wednesday’s contest against Minnesota, while head coach Greg Gard has been fined $10,000.

Michigan is 14-11 on the season and 8-7 in Big Ten play. The team’s next four games are at home ahead of its regular season finale at Ohio State.

The team has yet to name an official replacement for Howard for the duration of his suspension. Associate head coach Phil Martelli stepped in during last season’s Big Ten tournament when Howard was ejected in a quarterfinal win over Maryland.