Middlefield's Tim Boyle Plays Touch Football in Hometown Before Heading to NFL Camp

How about spending a morning catching touchdown passes from a NFL quarterback? Kids at the Independent Day School in Middlefield are getting that chance this week. Former UConn quarterback Tim Boyle is returning to his hometown to play some touch football with a handful of middle schoolers.

Boyle spent the past three seasons backing up Aaron Rogers with the Green Bay Packers. He signed with the Detroit Lions this offseason where he’ll compete with Jared Goff for the starting job.

Boyle is set to head to training camp later this month, but first it was time for a new kind of rookie camp.

“This is my back yard,” said Boyle. “I remember being a kid, riding my bike down here, going to this neighborhood, coming to ids and just... It's fun to give back to the sport but also come to my hometown.”