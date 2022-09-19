Mike Evans suspended one game following Buccaneers-Saints skirmish originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Mike Evans’ anger got the best of him on Sunday, and it will cost him a game.

The NFL suspended the Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver on Monday after the Bucs and New Orleans Saints got into a scuffle in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s Week 2 game.

The altercation began between Bucs quarterback Tom Brady and New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore. Bucs running back Leonard Fournette and Lattimore shoved one another before Evans ran in and pushed Lattimore into the turf.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Evans and Lattimore were both ejected from the game, which ended in a 20-10 Tampa Bay win. Evans was the only player to receive a suspension as a result of the incident.

Evans and Lattimore have a lot of history as division rivals battling in the passing game. Evans blindsided Lattimore after a play in 2017, Lattimore’s rookie season, which sparked a brawl between the Bucs and Saints. Evans was not ejected, but he received a one-game suspension for that incident.

After five years and more head-to-head battles – with many individual matchups going Lattimore’s way – the two still have not squashed their beef.

The Buccaneers were already depleted at wide receiver before Evans got suspended. The team was without Chris Godwin and Julio Jones in Week 2 due to injuries and the offense struggled to get going in the first three quarters. Brady found Breshad Perriman for a fourth-quarter touchdown, but the team’s only other touchdown came from the defensive side of the ball in Sunday’s win.

Along with the receiver injuries, Tampa Bay’s Week 3 matchup presents an inopportune time for Evans’ suspension. The Bucs will host the Green Bay Packers for the fifth ever matchup between Brady and Aaron Rodgers. Their last matchup came in the 2020 NFC Championship Game with Brady and Co. punching their ticket to Super Bowl LV.