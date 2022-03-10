MLB lockout ends as owners, players agree to new CBA originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago
Major League Baseball’s lockout is over.
MLB owners and the players’ association agreed to a new collective bargaining agreement on Thursday, bringing an end to a three-plus-month work stoppage that began on Dec. 2.
A full 162-game season will be played, beginning with opening day on April 7 for most teams. Players are tentatively scheduled to report for spring training by March 13 and free agency is expected to re-open tonight.
This story is being updated…
Copyright RSN