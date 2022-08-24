MLB Opening Day 2023: Full schedule of openers for all 30 teams originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago
There will be some March Madness next season in Major League Baseball.
Opening Day for the 2023 season will be March 30, with all 30 teams scheduled to play. Barring postponement, it will be the first time since 1968 that every MLB team opens on the same day.
That includes some teams starting the season with an interleague matchup, part of MLB's revamped format intended to create a more balanced schedule to reduce advantages in the wild card race.
For the first time in the interleague era, all 30 teams will play one another in a single season, creating a more similar schedule for teams in different divisions who are battling one another for playoff positioning.
It all begins in late March. Here are the scheduled openers for each team:
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Baltimore Orioles at Boston Red Sox
Chicago White Sox at Houston Astros
Minnesota Twins at Kansas City Royals
Los Angeles Angels at Oakland Athletics
Cleveland Guardians at Seattle Mariners
Detroit Tigers at Tampa Bay Rays
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Milwaukee Brewers at Chicago Cubs
Pittsburgh Pirates at Cincinnati Reds
Arizona Diamondbacks at Los Angeles Dodgers
New York Mets at Miami Marlins
Colorado Rockies at San Diego Padres
Atlanta Braves at Washington Nationals
INTERLEAGUE
San Francisco Giants at New York Yankees
Toronto Blue Jays at St. Louis Cardinals
Philadelphia Phillies at Texas Rangers