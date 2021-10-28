athletics

Sources: Bob Melvin, Padres Agree to Three-Year Managerial Contract

By Ali Thanawalla

Report: Melvin leaving A's to become new Padres manager originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

After 11 years with the Athletics, Bob Melvin has agreed to become the manager of the San Diego Padres, sources confirmed to NBC Sports California's Brodie Brazil on Thursday.

MLB.com's AJ Cassavell first reported, citing sources, that Melvin agreed to a three-year contract with the Padres.

Melvin, regarded as one of the best managers in MLB, guided the A's to an 853-764 record with six postseason appearances during his tenure, which began during the 2011 season. While in Oakland, he won AL Manager of the Year twice (2012, 2018).

Melvin, who turned 60 years old Thursday, became the second winning manager in A's team history this past season, surpassing former Oakland manager Tony La Russa. Melvin leaves the franchise with 853 managerial wins.

Back on June 15, the A's exercised Melvin's contract for the 2022 MLB season, but now Oakland will begin a search for a new manager.

This story will be updated.

