MLB Twitter Goes Bonkers Reacting to Carlos Correa-To-Mets Shocking Report

MLB Twitter goes bonkers after Correa agrees to Mets deal originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

MLB Twitter was set ablaze late Tuesday night when Carlos Correa altered course, reportedly agreeing to a contract with the New York Mets after initially agreeing to a reported contract with the Giants.

The New York Post's Jon Heyman reported that Correa agreed to a shocking 12-year, $315 million Mets contract.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Breaking: Carlos Correa and the Mets have a deal. $315M, 12 years. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) December 21, 2022

After Correa initially agreed to a reported 13-year, $350 million contract with the Giants just seven days ago, his introductory press conference Tuesday morning at Oracle Park was canceled last minute, reportedly due to an issue with his physical.

Giants fans immediately assumed the worst, and their fears were confirmed late Tuesday night.

Mets doing Correa physical pic.twitter.com/oZPIahZy6N — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) December 21, 2022

You could say Carlos Correa had a… *lowers glasses* short stop in San Francisco — Amelia Schimmel (@SchimmelAmelia) December 21, 2022

Dodgers and Giants fans both hate Carlos Correa now 😂pic.twitter.com/JY4ZETxHK0 — Klay Thompson’s Burner (@iKlayThompson) December 21, 2022

Giants fans after striking out on both Aaron Judge & Carlos Correa. pic.twitter.com/zCoINvalNt — SnipeCity420  (@SnipeCity420) December 21, 2022

Carlos Correa arriving to SF vs NY pic.twitter.com/WOydPUUGaU — 🐏 Depressed Super Bowl 56 Champion 🐏 (@RealPapaJ0419) December 21, 2022

san francisco took the giants from new york 65 years ago, and we are taking them back https://t.co/TgWipPxrcU — Jesse Spector (@jessespector) December 21, 2022

Carlos Correa on the San Francisco Giants for a week: pic.twitter.com/o6p1pId2Fe — Jeff Kelton ⚾️ (@KnownMLBEnjoyer) December 21, 2022

After striking out on both Aaron Judge and Carlos Correa, Giants fans understandably are upset.

Not only did the Giants let two superstar free agents slip through their fingers, but San Francisco lost both players to New York teams in the most heartbreaking way possible.

After the incorrect report that Judge appeared to be heading to the Giants only to sign with the Yankees, and now the latest development with Correa, it has been an emotionally draining offseason for fans of the Orange and Black.