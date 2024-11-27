Blake Snell

Blake Snell, Dodgers agree to five-year, $182M contract: Reports

By Angelina Martin

NBC Universal, Inc.

Blake Snell reportedly has joined his former team's biggest rival.

After opting out of his Giants contract and entering MLB free agency this offseason, Snell has agreed to a five-year, $182 million contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers pending a physical, ESPN's Jeff Passan and Jorge Castillo reported Tuesday, citing sources.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

Snell seemingly confirmed the news with a post on his Instagram account.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

It's no surprise Los Angeles was able to land the two-time Cy Young Award winner. The Dodgers have shattered free-agency expectations in recent offseasons, inflating their payroll and even deferring millions of dollars to future years so they can sign stars including Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman -- the list goes on.

It paid off for San Francisco's NL West rivals in 2024, as Los Angeles won its eighth World Series title last month when it defeated the New York Yankees in five games. And they appear to be taking the deferred money route with Snell, as they did when they signed Ohtani last winter.

MLB

MLB 10 hours ago

County asks Tampa Bay Rays to commit to plans for $1.3B new stadium by Sunday

MLB Nov 25

Tampa Bay Rays to play 69 of last 103 games on the road in 2025

Snell's lone Giants campaign started off rocky after the ace endured an offseason without spring training while searching for a home in free agency. But after a rough first half to the 2024 MLB season, Snell quickly rounded into Cy Young form, even pitching a no-hitter for San Francisco on Aug. 2 against the Cincinnati Reds.

His hot second half led Snell to opt out of the remaining year on his Giants contract, making him the best available pitcher on the open market. This time, negotiations with MLB teams didn't last as long.

Because the Dodgers, as usual, swooped in.

Download and follow the Giants Talk Podcast

This article tagged under:

Blake Snell
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us