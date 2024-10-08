Boston Red Sox

Legendary Red Sox pitcher Luis Tiant dies at 83, report says

Tiant, who pitched for Boston from 1971 to 1978, was 83 years old

Red Sox great Luis Tiant, who spent eight years with the team and whose pitching pushed them to the World Series in 1975, has died, according to a report by the Boston Globe.

Tiant, who pitched for Boston from 1971 to 1978, was 83 years old. Known by fans as El Tiante, the Cuban-born pitcher boasted a record of 229 wins and 172 losses across his 19-year career, including 49 shutouts. He made three All-Star teams and won two ERA titles.

He came to Boston after six years with Cleveland and a year with Minnesota and also pitched for the Yankees and Angels, according to the MLB.

His unique delivery and big personality made him a fan favorite.

He was considered for the National Hall of Fame multiple times but never made the votes. He was inducted into the Red Sox Hall of Fame in 1997.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

