Cubs Rumors

Cubs trade Cody Bellinger to Yankees, multiple reports say

The Cubs will receive a relief pitcher from the Yankees in the deal

By NBC Chicago Staff

BALTIMORE, MD – JULY 10: Cody Bellinger #24 of the Chicago Cubs reacts after being hit in the hand by a pitch in the seventh inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on July 10, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

The Chicago Cubs have made another significant trade, sending outfielder Cody Bellinger to the New York Yankees, according to multiple reports.

The trade was first reported by ESPN’s Jeff Passan, and was corroborated by multiple outlets.

The Cubs are also sending the Yankees $5 million in cash to complete the trade, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.

In exchange, the Cubs will reportedly receive pitcher Cody Poteet from the Yankees.

Bellinger signed a three-year deal with the Cubs prior to the 2024 season, and declined an opt-out clause in the contract. The deal is set to pay him $27.5 million in 2025, but the Cubs sought to move the contract in an effort to address other issues in their lineup.

In 569 plate appearances last season, Bellinger slashed .266/.325/.426, with 18 home runs and 78 RBI’s.

Poteet appeared in five MLB games with the Yankees last season, posting a 3-0 record and a 2.22 ERA. In 13 minor-league starts, he also had a 3-0 record, with a 3.40 ERA. He struck out 60 batters in 53 minor-league innings last season.

The move likely has cascading impacts for the Cubs, clearing a lineup spot for Seiya Suzuki, who will likely shift to be the team’s primary designated hitter. Pete Crow-Armstrong should get the bulk of the starts in center field, with Kyle Tucker taking over in right field.

The move also impacts Michael Busch, who will get the bulk of the playing time at first base with the current roster construction.

