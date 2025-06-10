MLB

Watch A's rookie Denzel Clarke make jaw-dropping catch to rob Angels homer

Denzel Clarke took a home run away from the Angels' Nolan Schanuel in spectacular fashion.

By Angelina Martin

NBC Universal, Inc.

Athletics rookie Denzel Clarke has done it again.

The 25-year-old outfielder added to his already dazzling highlight reel in the first inning against the Los Angeles Angels on Monday, leaping over the center-field wall at Angel Stadium to rob Nolan Schanuel of a home run.

Stream Connecticut News for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

It's a catch that had to be seen to be believed, and A's starting pitcher Grant Holman certainly was thankful for the effort.

Get top local Connecticut stories delivered to you every morning with the News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Clarke made his big league debut with the A's on May 23 just a few years after the team drafted him in the fourth round of the 2021 MLB Draft. He has flashed the leather countless times during his two weeks in The Show, so, somehow, Monday's catch wasn't too surprising.

Clarke also robbed Alejandro Kirk of a home run in the A's game against the Toronto Blue Jays on May 30.

MLB

Boston Red Sox

Roman Anthony reacts to MLB call-up: ‘You dream of that every day'

Crime and Courts

Rays shortstop Wander Franco charged with gun possession as child sex abuse trial continues

The A's have to like what they have seen so far from their young center fielder, and he's sure to provide even more jaw-dropping highlights in the years to come.

This article tagged under:

MLB
Dashboard
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us