Do the MLB playoffs reseed? What to know for the Division Series matchups

Postseason play begins for most of the 2024 MLB playoff field on Tuesday. But a handful of clubs will have to wait a little longer to begin their chase for the World Series title.

The top two seeds in the American League and National League earned a bye into the Division Series. The No. 1 New York Yankees and No. 2 Cleveland Guardians bypassed the AL Wild Card Series, while the No. 1 Los Angeles Dodgers and No. 2 Philadelphia Phillies earned byes to the NLDS.

While those teams don't have a set Division Series matchup just yet, they do know which Wild Card Series their respective opponents will come from. That's because the MLB playoffs follow a bracket format and don't reseed teams following the opening round.

So the No. 1 seed in each league will face the winner of the 4-5 matchup, while the No. 2 seed draws the winner of the 3-6 matchup.

MLB playoff bracket: What are the Division Series matchups in 2024?

With that said, here's a preview of what the Division Series matchups could look like:

American League

No. 1 New York Yankees vs. No. 4 Baltimore Orioles/No. 5 Kansas City Royals (Kansas City leads Baltimore 1-0 in series)

No. 2 Cleveland Guardians vs. No. 3 Houston Astros/No. 6 Detroit Tigers (Detroit leads Houston 1-0 in series)

National League

No. 1 Los Angeles Dodgers vs. No. 4 San Diego Padres/No. 5 Atlanta Braves

No. 2 Philadelphia Phillies vs. No. 3 Milwaukee Brewers/No. 6 New York Mets (New York leads Milwaukee 1-0 in series)

Three out of four World Series teams have came out of the Wild Card round since the MLB expanded its postseason format in 2022. This year’s playoffs promises to test this possible baseball trend.

When does the Division Series start?

The Division Series is slated to begin on Saturday, Oct. 5.

How many games are in the Division Series?

The Division Series features a best-of-five format where the higher seed hosts Games 1, 2 and 5.

MLB Network’s Ariel Epstein discusses the importance of the Phillies clinching home field advantage throughout the 2024 MLB playoffs.