The stars will be shining on the diamond and in the stands during the 2024 World Series.

The highly anticipated series will begin in Hollywood on Friday when the Los Angeles Dodgers host the New York Yankees for Game 1. While the series will feature MLB All-Stars like Shohei Ohtani, Aaron Judge, Mookie Betts and Juan Soto, there will be just as much star-power in the bleachers.

Between actors, former athletes and rappers, both fan bases are stacked with entertainment icons.

Which team has more famous fans? Let's break it down.

Los Angeles Dodgers

Rob Lowe

The "Parks and Recreation" and "9-1-1: Lone Star" star grew up in Cincinnati watching the "Big Red Machine." He traded in the Reds for Dodger blue once he got to Hollywood.

Rob Lowe celebrating with Shohei 💀 pic.twitter.com/yn2jJPtEvd — MLB (@MLB) October 12, 2024

Magic Johnson

Magic Johnson is more than just a Dodgers fan. The Los Angeles Lakers legend became a part-owner of the Dodgers in 2012.

Congratulations to the Dodgers players, Manager Dave Roberts, the entire ownership group, and to all of Dodger Nation on beating the Mets and advancing to the World Series!! https://t.co/mfEduw5FrN — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) October 21, 2024

Will Ferrell

The "Anchorman" actor may tell San Diego to stay classy, but his baseball allegiance lies in L.A. with the Dodgers.

Will Ferrell is taking in some @Dodgers baseball tonight. pic.twitter.com/lS2Ub9kivq — MLB (@MLB) April 15, 2017

Jason Bateman

The "Ozark" actor has been enjoying the Dodgers' latest pennant run from his front-row seats at Dodger Stadium.

From the Ozarks to Los Angeles



Jason Bateman is at Dodger Stadium tonight! pic.twitter.com/E3OH0JT9me — MLB (@MLB) October 6, 2024

Bryan Cranston

Bryan Cranston cooked "Blue Sky" in "Breaking Bad" and bleeds Dodger blue when it comes to baseball.

Lifelong Dodgers fan Bryan Cranston introduces the 3 MVPs atop the Dodgers’ starting lineup for their home opener pic.twitter.com/IfLzuXB8Ra — Greg Beacham (@gregbeacham) March 28, 2024

New York Yankees

Billy Crystal

Billy Crystal doesn't just root for the Bronx Bombers -- he got to play for them. The comedic actor stepped up to the plate in pinstripes during a spring training game in 2008.

In 2008, a 59-year-old @BillyCrystal got a Spring Training AB for the @Yankees and even managed to foul off a pitch. pic.twitter.com/zwsra8X2Mk — MLB Vault (@MLBVault) March 4, 2021

Jimmy Fallon

Despite playing a fan of the rival Boston Red Sox in "Fever Pitch," "The Tonight Show" host rides for the Yankees.

Jimmy Fallon and Lorne Michaels enjoying some Yankees baseball tonight 😎#YANKSonYES x #RepBX pic.twitter.com/euQzrouzQF — YES Network (@YESNetwork) May 22, 2024

Denzel Washington

Denzel Washington visited the Dodgers' clubhouse in 2022 but made sure to let everyone know he's still a diehard Yankees fan.

Spike Lee

When the world's most famous New York Knicks fan isn't at Madison Square Garden, he can be found in the Bronx rooting for the Yankees.

Rizzo with a 💣 and Spike Lee and the crowd loves it pic.twitter.com/qq0KHgiWlB — YankeesMuse (@YankeesMuse) October 12, 2022

Jay-Z

The rapper put it best himself on "Empire State of Mind": "I made the Yankee hat more famous than a Yankee can."