Japanese artist honors Shohei Ohtani 50-50 milestone with native craft

A Japanese artist is celebrating Shohei Ohtani’s historic 50-50 milestone with a unique piece of art inspired by their homeland.

Sora, a talented shodo artist, embarked on her journey into the ancient art of calligraphy at the age of 6, mastering the delicate technique of brush and ink on paper.

“Today, I will express my joy through my calligraphy and art,” Sora said about honoring the Los Angeles Dodgers star.

Ohtani on Thursday became the first ever MLB player to hit 50 home runs and steal 50 bases in the same season, reaching the feat against the Miami Marlins.

"As a fellow Japanese living in America, I am truly delighted by this historic feat in Major League Baseball,” the artist continued.

Sora’s art for the 30-year-old star is a mix of gold and black ink on rice paper. She illustrates the word “Congratulations” by connecting a painted line to 50, which is meant to symbolize all the hours Ohtani has spent training for this remarkable feat.

His name is inked in black in Japanese, as she explains the meaning behind his name. Sora explains that “Oh” means “big” or “large” while “Tani” means “valley.” As far as the name “Shohei,” she says “Shou” indicates “to fly (soar) as in a bird with its wings spread out.” On the other hand, “Hei” means to be “level, in the sense of being peaceful.”

Sora’s heartfelt tribute not only celebrates Ohtani’s incredible achievement but also beautifully bridges the cultural heritage of Japan with the universal language of hard work and dedication.

"Congratulations! I will continue to support you in the future," she said.

NBC Sports' Vaughn Dalzell explains why Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani can become the first player in MLB history to have 50 home runs and 50 stolen bases in a single season.