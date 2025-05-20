A man has been charged with providing alcohol to a Pittsburgh Pirates fan who was critically injured in a fall onto the field at PNC Park during a game against the Chicago Cubs last month.

Ethan Kirkwood, 21, faces criminal charges for "furnishing alcohol to a minor" who ultimately fell off a wall in the outfield of the park, Pennsylvania State Police said Tuesday.

The incident occurred late last month, when Kavan Markwood was caught on video celebrating a play and flipping over a railing onto the home field.

The 20-year-old plunged two stories after celebrating Pirates outfielder Andrew McCutchen hitting a two-run double that gave the Pirates a 4-3 lead over the Cubs in the seventh inning.

Markwood appeared motionless on the field before being rushed to an area hospital in critical condition.

More than 11,000 people were in the stadium that Wednesday night, falling silent as players took a knee.

Pittsburgh Public Safety said the incident was accidental, not criminal.

In his first interview since the dramatic incident, Markwood told the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review he has "broken everything."

“I’m all right,” he told the outlet on May 7. “I can’t really sleep. I have a lot of back pain.”

A GoFundMe set up by his girlfriend's mother said Markwood broke his neck, clavicle and back.

“I think when I get home I’ll just put ice on it,” Markwood told the Tribune-Review, saying he would speak more once released from the hospital.

Markwood said he had not watched the horrifying video of his fall over the Roberto Clemente Wall, the Tribune-Review reported.

The update from Markwood himself came after his sister, Taryn Markwood, said in a statement on May 5 that her brother was breathing on his own, able to speak and squeeze her hand.

“To the Pirates and Cubs players, coaches, staff, and all who paused to take a knee in prayer during that tragic moment — your compassion did not go unnoticed,” Taryn Markwood said in her statement. “It brought a sense of unity and hope amidst the chaos.”

The South Allegheny School District said Markwood graduated in 2022 and was a football standout, with first-team all-conference honors and being named team MVP.

