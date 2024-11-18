Paul Skenes' historic rookie season has resulted in at least one major award.

The Pittsburgh Pirates ace was revealed as the 2024 National League Rookie of the Year on Monday. He's the first Pirates player to earn the honor since Jason Bay in 2004 and just the franchise's second ROY winner all time.

The moment Paul Skenes was named the NL Rookie of the Year 👏 pic.twitter.com/M6gu4I7dnb — MLB (@MLB) November 18, 2024

Skenes earned 23 of 30 first-place votes and 136 points to beat out fellow finalists in San Diego Padres outfielder Jackson Merrill and Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Jackson Chourio. The other seven first-place votes went to Merrill, who placed second in voting with 104 total points ahead of Chourio's 26.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Chicago Cubs southpaw Shota Imanaga finished fourth with four points.

Skenes made his big league debut on May 11, which was just a few weeks before his 22nd birthday and less than a year after Pittsburgh made him the No. 1 pick in the 2023 MLB Draft. He went on to make 23 starts as a rookie, sporting an 11-3 record with a 1.96 ERA and a Pirates rookie record of 170 strikeouts over 133 innings.

Skenes' 1.96 ERA stands as the lowest among all rookie pitchers who made at least 23 starts in the live ball era, according to MLB.com. Among qualified NL rookies this past season, Skenes led the way in ERA, WHIP (0.95), opponents' batting average (.189) and strikeouts per nine innings (11.5).

Pitchers Paul Skenes of the Pirates and Luis Gil of the Yankees were named winners of the 2024 Jackie Robinson Rookie of the Year Awards.

The right-hander also became just the fifth rookie pitcher to ever start an All-Star Game and the first No. 1 pick to start a Midsummer Classic the year after being drafted.

Skenes could add more hardware to his trophy case later this week, as he's also a finalist for NL Cy Young. Atlanta Braves southpaw Chris Sale and Philadelphia Phillies right-hander Zack Wheeler are the other two finalists.

The Cy Young winners will be announced on Wednesday.

Merrill, 21, also earned an All-Star nod in his rookie season where he hit .292/.500/.826 with 24 home runs, 90 RBIs and 16 steals in 156 games. The 2021 first-round pick also played a strong center field after switching positions from shortstop in spring training.

Chourio, who debuted just weeks after turning 20, hit .275/.327/.464 with 21 homers, 79 RBIs and 22 steals in 148 games.

In the American League, New York Yankees right-hander Luis Gil captured Rookie of the Year over Baltimore Orioles outfielder Colton Cowser and Yankees catcher Austin Wells.