New York Mets

Mets vs. Brewers NL Wild Card Game 3: Start time, how to watch

The Mets and Brewers are tied in the series 1-1

By NBC New York Staff and The Associated Press

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Milwaukee Brewers take on the New York Mets on Thursday in Game 3 of the NL Wild Card Series.

The series is tied 1-1. Whoever wins Thursday will advance to the NLDS.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

The matchup is the ninth time these teams meet this season. The Brewers hold a 6-2 advantage in the season series.

Milwaukee is 93-69 overall and 47-34 at home. The Brewers have a 38-12 record in games when they did not give up a home run. New York has gone 43-38 on the road and 89-73 overall.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

The Mets have a 67-29 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

Baseball fans, October is here

The World Series is a few short weeks away. Before the Fall Classic this year, here's a look at the team's remaining in the 2024 MLB postseason.

MLB Oct 1

Do the MLB playoffs reseed? What to know for the Division Series matchups

MLB Sep 30

Fall Classic! Here's the top postseason moment for each MLB team

What time does Game 3 of Mets vs. Brewers NL Wild Card matchup start?

First pitch in Game 3 between the Mets and Brewers in the NL Wild Card matchup is set for 7:08 p.m. ET on Thursday, Oct. 3.

How can I watch the game? Where can I watch Mets vs. Brewers Game 3?

The third game between the Mets and Brewers in the playoffs will be on ESPN.

Where is the NL Wild Card series between the Mets and Brewers taking place?

The series is taking place at the Brewers' ballpark, American Family Field.

Who is pitching for Mets vs. Brewers Game 3?

Mets: Jose Quintana (10-10, 3.75 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 135 strikeouts)

Brewers: Tobias Myers (9-6, 3.00 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 127 strikeouts)

Who is injured for the Mets and Brewers?

Mets: Christian Scott: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jeff McNeil: 10-Day IL (wrist), Sean Reid-Foley: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Dedniel Nunez: 15-Day IL (forearm), Paul Blackburn: 15-Day IL (hand), Kodai Senga: 60-Day IL (calf), Drew Smith: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brooks Raley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ronny Mauricio: 60-Day IL (knee)

Brewers: Rob Zastryzny: 60-Day IL (elbow), Christian Yelich: 60-Day IL (back), Bryse Wilson: 15-Day IL (oblique), Robert Gasser: 60-Day IL (flexor), Oliver Dunn: 60-Day IL (back), J.B. Bukauskas: 60-Day IL (lat), Wade Miley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brandon Woodruff: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Three out of four World Series teams have came out of the Wild Card round since the MLB expanded its postseason format in 2022. This year’s playoffs promises to test this possible baseball trend.

This article tagged under:

New York Mets
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us