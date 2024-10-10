MLB

How to watch Padres-Dodgers in decisive NLDS Game 5

The NL West rivals will battle for a spot in the NLCS

By Max Molski

It all comes down to Game 5.

The Los Angeles Dodgers will host the San Diego Padres for a win-or-go-home contest with a spot in the NLCS on the line.

The top-seeded Dodgers opened the NLDS against their division rivals with a 7-5 victory in Game 1. The Padres stormed back with victories in Games 2 and 3 but were unable to close out the series in San Diego. Instead the Dodgers' bullpen came through with a shutout in Game 4 to force the series back to L.A.

Now, one side will advance to the NLCS and get one step closer to a World Series berth, while the other will see its season come to a close.

Here is how you can tune into Game 5 of the NLDS between the Padres and Dodgers.

When is Game 5 of the Padres-Dodgers NLDS?

Game 5 will be played on Friday, Oct. 11.

What time is Game 5 of the Padres-Dodgers NLDS?

First pitch is scheduled for 8:08 p.m. ET.

How to watch Padres-Dodgers Game 5

The game will air on FOX and can be streamed on FOXSports.com and the FOX Sports app.

Padres-Dodgers Game 5 probable pitchers

Yu Darvish will get the nod for the Padres. The 38-year-old righty was masterful in Game 2, surrendering just three hits and one run across seven innings as the Padres rolled to a 10-2 triumph.

The Dodgers have not yet announced their Game 5 starter after eight pitchers contributed to the team's Game 4 shutout victory.

Who will the Padres-Dodgers winner play in the NLCS?

The winner of Friday's Padres-Dodgers game will play the sixth-seeded New York Mets in the NLCS. The Mets, who needed a win against the Braves the day after the regular season ended just to reach the playoffs, knocked out the Milwaukee Brewers in the Wild Card Series before defeating the division-rival Philadelphia Phillies in the NLDS.

The Padres-Dodgers winner will get home-field advantage in the NLCS beginning with Game 1 on Sunday.

