San Diego Padres

Padres prospect lied about age by five years, MLB finds: Report

San Diego withdrew its agreement following the finding

By Sanjesh Singh

NBC Universal, Inc.

An investigation by Major League Baseball found a top teenage prospect who had verbally agreed to join the San Diego Padres lied about his age by five years, Jorge Castillo and Aiden Gonzalez of ESPN reported Saturday.

The teenager, who assumed the name Cesar Altagracia, is from the Dominican Republic. The verbally agreed deal reportedly was worth around $4 million as he was considered among the best from his class.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

However, the agreement was withdrawn after the investigation found that Altagracia is not 14 years old, but actually 19, as his documents stated.

An MLB spokesperson and the Padres declined to comment, according to the report.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

The Dominican Baseball Federation also is investigating the matter further as Altagracia played for the country's U-12 Baseball World Cup in 2022 and U-15 Pan American Championships this past summer under the falsified age.

Altagracia would've been eligible for the contract in January of 2027 when he would've been a 16-year-old international free agent, though that's no longer the case.

It isn't the first example of an amateur international player falsifying their age to appear as a better prospect. Players who are found to have lied are usually punished with a one-year suspension before they can reapply for the majors.

MLB Oct 17

The top 40 MLB players who could hit free agency this offseason

World Series Oct 21

MLB teams that have won the most World Series titles

This article tagged under:

San Diego PadresMLB
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us