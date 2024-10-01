Farewell, hit king: Baseball world reacts to the death of Pete Rose

Farewell to the hit king.

Pete Rose, Major League Baseball's all-time hits leader, died Monday at the age of 83.

Rose -- who played primarily for the Cincinnati Reds and also spent time with the Philadelphia Phillies and Montreal Expos -- finished his 24-year major league career with 4,256 hits. With a career .303 batting average, he broke the previous record of 4,191 hits held by Ty Cobb on Sept. 11, 1985, and the two remain as the only players in league history to eclipse the 4,000-hit milestone.

Despite Rose's accomplishments -- having also won Rookie of the Year, MVP, three batting titles and three World Series titles -- he was denied entry into the Baseball Hall of Fame after being banned from baseball for betting on the sport while managing the Reds.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

His complicated legacy was put aside Monday as many paid their respects to Rose on social media.

Major League Baseball extends its deepest condolences to Pete Rose's family, his friends across the game, and the fans of his hometown of Cincinnati, Philadelphia, Montreal and beyond who admired his greatness, grit and determination on the field of play. May he rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/GAP4NHBAOF — MLB (@MLB) October 1, 2024

The Reds are heartbroken to learn of the passing of baseball legend Pete Rose. pic.twitter.com/zOlU9NreWR — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) September 30, 2024

Statement from the MLBPA on the passing of Pete Rose pic.twitter.com/5IiEgTQTwi — MLBPA (@MLBPA) October 1, 2024

Pete Rose at a signing in Nashville yesterday with members of the "Big Red Machine" -- Conception, Foster, Perez, Griffey Sr. -- and his long time autograph agent @FitermanSports. pic.twitter.com/wO32kqFgN4 — cllct (@cllctMedia) October 1, 2024

There has never been another player like Pete Rose in my lifetime. This is the way I will remember him, playing the game harder than anyone else ever did.



Few athletes will leave behind more complicated legacies. Today isn’t the day for that.



Today, let’s just say thanks to… pic.twitter.com/pXgnSZXUZg — Mike Greenberg (@Espngreeny) September 30, 2024

Pete Rose was the most mesmerizing baseball figure I ever covered.



Just as we couldn't stop watching him when he played, we couldn't stop talking about him all these years since.



It saddens me that he never had his Hall of Fame induction day. But so much of that is on him. He… — Jayson Stark (@jaysonst) October 1, 2024

Pete Rose was not perfect but he played the game one way and that’s hard. Rest easy pic.twitter.com/IJL3xeqRPu — BaseballHistoryNut (@nut_history) September 30, 2024

Absolutely heartbroken to hear the devastating news about Pete Rose’s passing. 💔



He always brought a smile to my face when we worked together at Fox. He was true original and 1 of 1. Nobody loved baseball more than Pete and I’ll miss him terribly. pic.twitter.com/gNsjWOJaQM — Alex Rodriguez (@AROD) October 1, 2024

RIP Hit King Pete Rose — Barry Larkin (@BarryLarkin) October 1, 2024

RIP Pete Rose



Another player than should be in the HOF pic.twitter.com/lmYU8z3RX6 — Jose Canseco (@JoseCanseco) September 30, 2024

Words can’t describe how I feel right now my Idol and friend growing up wanting to be Pete Rose you’ll be dearly missed my friend RIP my Brother 💔😢 pic.twitter.com/hQfGVgWzxK — Wade Boggs (@ChickenMan3010) October 1, 2024

We've lost one of the greatest, most exciting and toughest players that's ever played in baseball history! Thank you, Pete, for helping me fall in love with baseball. Rest in peace🙏🏾



Cookie and I will be praying for the Rose family. All of baseball should be mourning this true… https://t.co/aYRI8J3lhG — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) October 1, 2024

RIP to the Hit King Pete Rose…#Legend pic.twitter.com/tBOQIrNKqH — Mario Lopez (@mariolopezviva) September 30, 2024

💔 Pete Rose epitomized effort and hustle. The ultimate competitor. He was my childhood hero. My inspiration to dive on loose balls, sprint to first base on a walk and to play every game like it was my last. Rest In Peace Charlie Hustle. The Hall of Fame is worthless without you! pic.twitter.com/WRBE6hyraY — Pat Kelsey (@patkelsey) September 30, 2024

Lifelong Yankees fan but mad respect for Pete Rose and The Big Red Machine.



Always been upset with the way his gambling situation was handled.

He made a mistake.

He was punished.

He paid his debt to society and the game.



He was the all-time hit leader and one of the Top 50… pic.twitter.com/QaSSyzEfbX — Billy Baldwin (@BillyBaldwin) October 1, 2024

A Reds fan places flowers at Pete Rose's statue outside of Great American Ball Park. pic.twitter.com/TuQ3ElRfbi — FOX19 NOW (@FOX19) October 1, 2024

Those beyond @Reds country won’t understand the thrill of growing up in the Pete Rose and Big Red Machine era.



Only when I got to college did I realize that all of America wasn’t cheering for the Reds.



Argued in my law school application that he should be in the Hall of Fame.… pic.twitter.com/TodEf6PxiZ — David Pepper (@DavidPepper) September 30, 2024

Rest in peace, Pete Rose. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/2z3cDw7guO — The Players' Tribune (@PlayersTribune) September 30, 2024

WWE is saddened to learn that WWE Hall of Famer Pete Rose has passed away.



WWE extends its condolences to Rose’s family, friends and fans. pic.twitter.com/nfCHpq5bpJ — WWE (@WWE) October 1, 2024

Can't wait to hear all the hot take segments tonight and tomorrow about whether Pete Rose should be in the Hall of Fame or not... sponsored by DraftKings and FanDuel. — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) October 1, 2024