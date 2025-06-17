When Shohei Ohtani stepped onto the mound at Dodger Stadium on Monday night, it was more than just a moment, more than just an average opener, it was history, and the return of the unicorn whose only comparison in MLB history is Babe Ruth.

The ballpark buzzed with electricity and nearly every fan was in their seat ahead of first pitch. That’s something that hadn’t been seen since Game 1 of the 2024 World Series against the New York Yankees.

Cameras clicked, hearts thumped, and 56,000 sellout fans packed the Chavez Ravine stands, holding their breath as baseball’s unicorn took the mound for the first time since August 23, 2023, a span of 663 days.

Ohtani’s debut wasn’t perfect, but it also could have gone a lot worse. After not pitching in nearly two years, the Japanese right-hander clearly showed signs of rust and lack of command in his first big league action of the season.

Ohtani threw 28 pitches in the first inning, with 16 strikes and 12 balls.

The first batter he faced was Fernando Tatis Jr., and after working the count full, the Padres’ leadoff man hit a bloop single to centerfield on a 99 MPH fastball from Ohtani.

One throw later, Ohtani’s pitch went to the backstop allowing Tatis Jr. to advance to second. Luis Arraez would eventually hit a single to centerfield putting runers on the corners with no outs.

But Ohtani worked his way out of the jam. He got Machado to hit a sac fly to center that scored Tatis Jr. on a bang-bang play at the plate.

He got a groundout from Gavin Sheets thanks to a nice diving play at second base by Tommy Edman, and then got Xander Bogaerts to ground out to third base to end the inning.

Ohtani’s final line was one inning pitched, with two hits allowed, one earned run, no walks and no strikeouts. His fastest pitch of the night reached triple-digits, a whopping 100 MPH, a good sign that Ohtani is fully recovered from his second Tommy John surgery.

Just one inning. But this wasn’t about numbers. This was about a man doing something no one else alive can do. A two-way superstar, surgically rebuilt, returning from his second Tommy John surgery with the weight of a city—and arguably the entire baseball world—on his shoulders.

He led off the bottom of the first inning and struck out against Padres' ace Dylan Cease, much to the chagrin of the sold out crowd, but they already witnessed what they came to see: Ohtani back on the mound, pitching for the first time in Dodger blue.

It had been less than 24 hours since the Dodgers dropped the bombshell: Ohtani would pitch Monday. In minutes, ticket prices exploded on the secondary market. A $30 bleacher seat became a $300 golden ticket. Parking lots filled early. Batting practice was a full-house affair. Even the Padres paused to watch him warm up.

The results weren't perfect, but if there were doubts—about his health, his command, his readiness—they were silenced like a mic drop at center stage. This wasn’t just a warm-up inning. It was a statement. The Dodgers’ $700 million man showed that even after two Tommy Johns, even after nearly two years off the mound, he still has the stuff that turns All-Stars into punchlines.

Ohtani's return marks a new chapter—not just for him, but for the Dodgers, Major League Baseball, and fans across the globe. His presence on the mound, and at the plate, brings a different gravity to the game. A sense that you’re witnessing something that shouldn’t be possible. Like watching Da Vinci paint with both hands at once.

He’s not back to full form yet. Patience will be needed as he builds back up to full strength. One inning at a time, one start at a time. But what he gave us Monday night was a glimpse of the magic. A reminder. A promise.

Shohei Ohtani is a pitcher again.

And the world just got a little more fun.