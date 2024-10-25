Breaking down the Yankees' and Dodgers' World Series rosters

It all comes down to this.
The New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers are squaring off in a heavyweight World Series between two storied MLB franchises.
Both teams are loaded with All-Stars and household names. The Yankees boast Aaron Judge, Juan Soto and Gerrit Cole, while the Dodgers bring Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman to the table.
While the stars will absorb the spotlight, players further down in the lineup or deeper in the rotation could swing the series.
Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.
Here are the 26 players each team has on its World Series roster.
New York Yankees World Series roster
Starting pitchers
- Gerrit Cole
- Nestor Cortes
- Luis Gil
- Carlos Rodón
- Clarke Schmidt
Relievers
- Jake Cousins
- Tim Hill
- Clay Holmes
- Tommy Kahnle
- Mark Leiter Jr.
- Tim Mayza
- Marcus Stroman
- Luke Weaver
Catchers
- Jose Trevino
- Austin Wells
Infielders
- Oswaldo Cabrera
- Jazz Chisholm Jr.
- Anthony Rizzo
- Gleyber Torres
- Anthony Volpe
Outfielders
- Jasson Domínguez
- Trent Grisham
- Aaron Judge
- Juan Soto
- Giancarlo Stanton
- Alex Verdugo
Los Angeles Dodgers World Series roster
Starting pitchers
- Walker Buehler
- Jack Flaherty
- Yoshinobu Yamamoto
Relievers
- Anthony Banda
- Ryan Brasier
- Ben Casparius
- Brusdar Graterol
- Alex Vesia
- Blake Treinen
- Michael Kopech
- Daniel Hudson
- Brent Honeywell
- Landon Knack
Catchers
- Will Smith
- Austin Barnes
Infielders
- Freddie Freeman
- Gavin Lux
- Max Muncy
- Tommy Edman
- Miguel Rojas
- Kiké Hernández
Outfielders
- Mookie Betts
- Teoscar Hernández
- Andy Pages
- Chris Taylor
Designated hitter
- Shohei Ohtani