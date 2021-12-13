Chicago Blackhawks

Monday's Blackhawks Game Postponed Due to COVID-19 Outbreak With Flames

By Charlie Roumeliotis

Hawks-Flames postponed due to COVID outbreak with Calgary

Monday's Blackhawks-Flames game scheduled to be played at the United Center has been postponed due to a COVID-19 outbreak involving Calgary, the NHL announced. 

The Flames had six players and one staff member enter NHL's COVID-19 protocol within a 24-hour period. Calgary's games have been postponed until at least Thursday.

"As an appropriate precaution, the team’s training facilities have been closed, effective immediately, and will remain closed for Players until further notice," the NHL said in a statement. "The League is in the process of reviewing and revising the Flames regular season schedule.

"The Flames organization has followed, and will continue to follow, all recommended guidelines aimed at protecting the health and safety of its Players, staff and community at large as set by the NHL, local, provincial and national agencies."

This is the third time the league has had to postpone games due to an outbreak. The New York Islanders had two games postponed in the month of November while the Ottawa Senators had three.

The Blackhawks are scheduled to host the Washington Capitals on Wednesday at 7 p.m. Marc-Andre Fleury will be honored before the game for becoming the third player in NHL history to hit the 500-win mark.

