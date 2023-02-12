More Than 50 Million Americans Expected to Bet on the Super Bowl

The Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles are taking the field on Sunday for Super Bowl LVII. While it's a common time to gather, eat and celebrate, it is also a common time to place bets.

More than 50 million Americans are expected to bet on the game. It's a record number and the expected wagering total is staggering.

According to the American Gaming Association, it is expected that $16 billion will be bet on the Super Bowl. Data shows most people will do so online or casually among their friends.

Experts said this can create major challenges for those who struggle with gambling.

The Connecticut Council for Problem Gambling said now is one of their busiest times of the year.

Betting is also easier now than ever before with the ability to do it right on your phone.

"Right. I mean, you know, the old adage of having to go to a brick and mortar is long, since gone. Everybody's got a personal casino or sports betting platform directly in the palm of their hand, you know. You can make a bet in their underwear sitting inside the bedroom. So, it's definitely more challenging to, you know, get the word out about resources that are available, and some of the safer strategies to play safe if you're going to choose to gamble," said Paul Tarbox with the Connecticut Council on Problem Gambling.

You can find out ways to play smart and safe here. The Connecticut Council on Problem Gambling also has a 24/7 helpline available if you need assistance.