coronavirus

Most Miami Marlins Who Had Coronavirus Cleared for Reinstatement

It's unlikely any of the players will be activated before the next homestand, which starts Aug. 28

NBCUniversal, Inc.

Most of the Miami Marlins players sidelined by a coronavirus outbreak have been cleared by baseball's joint committee for reinstatement, the team said Saturday, and they're expected to begin rehabilitation workouts soon.

It's unlikely any of the players will be activated before the next homestand, which starts Aug. 28.

The Marlins placed 17 players on the injured list following the outbreak, which forced the postponement of seven games. None has played since the season-opening series.

Sports

Alzheimer's Association 3 hours ago

John's Ride Celebrates 22nd Anniversary and Raises Money for Alzheimer's Association

CIAC Aug 14

CIAC to ‘Pause' All Fall Sports Activity, Will Talk With DPH About Fall Season

The group includes ace Sandy Alcantara, shortstop Miguel Rojas and eight relievers who were on the opening day roster. Despite their absence, the surprising Marlins leadthe NL East.

Those who have been cleared will rehab at the Marlins' spring training site in Jupiter, Florida.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

coronavirusMLBmiami marlins
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Back To School Kids Connection NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Entertainment CT Live Stand With Small Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Video Traffic
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us