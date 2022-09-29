Myles Garrett issued ticket following car crash originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Pro Bowl defensive end Myles Garrett has been issued a citation for failing to control his motor vehicle during a one-car rollover crash on Monday, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said in a release.

Garrett, who has not been ruled out of the Cleveland Browns’ game against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, has reportedly been dealing with strains in his shoulder and bicep as well as cuts and bruises after his 2021 Porsche went off the side of the road near Wadsworth, Ohio and flipped over earlier this week.

Ohio State Highway Patrol said Garrett’s vehicle was traveling at an “unsafe speed” on a road with a 45 mph speed limit when it struck a ditch and then hit a fire hydrant before rolling several times.

Garrett, 26, was driving with a female passenger at the time of the crash. Garrett and the passenger were both taken to an Akron hospital and later released.

Ohio police reported that drugs or alcohol were not suspected to be involved in the collision.

Police are still investigating the cause of this week’s crash, aware that the athlete has a history of unsafe driving.