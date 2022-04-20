Mystics Rookie Williams Has Season-Ending Knee Injury

Washington Mystics rookie Christyn Williams has a season-ending knee injury.

The WNBA team announced Wednesday that Williams will have surgery. There is no timeline for her return.

Washington picked Williams this year in the second round of the WNBA draft. The 5-foot-11 guard played at the University of Connecticut.

“We are heartbroken for Christyn and will miss her greatly. She was off to a terrific start in training camp, and I know she will work diligently to make a comeback next season,” said Mike Thibault, the Mystics’ coach and general manager.

“She will have our full support and all of our resources during her rehab. She is part of the Mystics family," he continued.