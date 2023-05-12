NASCAR at Darlington watch info, throwback cars, odds originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

It’s time to turn back the clock.

The NASCAR Cup Series will visit Darlington Raceway this weekend for its annual Throwback Weekend, where teams honor the past with historic paint schemes at the 73-year-old track.

Here’s everything you need to know for the Goodyear 400 at Darlington:

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

What is the entry list for NASCAR at Darlington?

Thirty-six drivers will race this weekend at Darlington. All the regulars are competing – outside of Alex Bowman, who will miss his third straight race after suffering a fractured vertebra while competing in a sprint car event (non-NASCAR race) on April 25.

Xfinity Series regular Josh Berry will fill in for Bowman while he recovers. Berry, Hendrick Motorsports’ designated reserve driver, ran five races earlier this season while filling in for the injured Chase Elliott.

Ryan Newman, who has 18 career wins, is another notable entry – he’ll make his first start since 2021. Newman, 45, will run the No. 51 for Rick Ware Racing, a car that typically rotates through different drivers.

Here’s the full entry list:

No. 1, Ross Chastain, Trackhouse Racing

No. 2, Austin Cindric, Team Penske

No. 3, Austin Dillon, Richard Childress Racing

No. 4, Kevin Harvick, Stewart-Haas Racing

No. 5, Kyle Larson, Hendrick Motorsports

No. 6, Brad Keselowski, RFK Racing

No. 7, Corey LaJoie, Spire Motorsports

No. 8, Kyle Busch, Richard Childress Racing

No. 9, Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports

No. 10, Aric Almirola, Stewart-Haas Racing

No. 11, Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing

No. 12, Ryan Blaney, Team Penske

No. 14, Chase Briscoe, Stewart-Haas Racing

No. 15, Brennan Poole, Rick Ware Racing

No. 16, A.J. Allmendinger, Kaulig Racing

No. 17, Chris Buescher, RFK Racing

No. 19, Martin Truex Jr., Joe Gibbs Racing

No. 20, Christopher Bell, Joe Gibbs Racing

No. 21, Harrison Burton, Wood Brothers Racing

No. 22, Joey Logano, Team Penske

No. 23, Bubba Wallace, 23XI Racing

No. 24, William Byron, Hendrick Motorsports

No. 31, Justin Haley, Kaulig Racing

No. 34, Michael McDowell, Front Row Motorsports

No. 38, Todd Gilliland, Front Row Motorsports

No. 41, Ryan Preece, Stewart-Haas Racing

No. 42, Noah Gragson, Legacy Motor Club

No. 43, Erik Jones, Legacy Motor Club

No. 45, Tyler Reddick, 23XI Racing

No. 47, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., JTG Daugherty Racing

No. 48, Josh Berry, Hendrick Motorsports

No. 51, Ryan Newman, Rick Ware Racing

No. 54, Ty Gibbs, Joe Gibbs Racing

No. 77, Ty Dillon, Spire Motorsports

No. 78, B.J. McLeod, Live Fast Motorsports

No. 99, Daniel Suarez, Trackhouse Racing

When is the NASCAR race at Darlington in 2023?

The Goodyear 400 is set for Sunday, May 14 at 3 p.m. ET.

Before the race on Sunday, there will be practice and qualifying sessions. The 36-car field will be split into two groups, with each group practicing for 15 minutes on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. ET.

Qualifying will start immediately after practice. Each car from the two practice groups will make a single lap in the first round, with the five fastest times in each group advancing to the final round. In the final round, the 10 remaining drivers each make a single lap to set the top 10 starting order, while positions 11 through 36 will be set based on speeds from the first round.

What is the NASCAR weekend TV schedule at Darlington?

Saturday, May 13 (FS1 and streaming)

Sunday, May 14 (FS1 and streaming)

Goodyear 400: 3 p.m. ET, FS1, FoxSports.com

Who are the past winners at Darlington?

Logano and Jones won the two races at Darlington last year, with the former winning in the spring and the latter winning in the fall. That victory was Logano’s first at Darlington and Jones’ second.

Beyond those two, there are five other past winners at Darlington racing this weekend: Hamlin, Harvick, Truex, Busch and Keselowski. Hamlin has four wins, Harvick has three and Truex has two, while Busch and Keselowski each have one.

Who are the betting favorites for Darlington?

Darlington is often described as a “drivers’ track,” meaning being a talented wheelman is more important than having a perfect car. The venue is appropriately nicknamed “The Track Too Tough to Tame” because of how difficult it can be to get around.

So, who’s a good bet to win this race? The aforementioned past winners are a good place to start, but there are several others who run well at Darlington. Larson (9.2 average finish in 10 starts), Reddick (11.1 in seven starts) and Austin Dillon (12.3 in 13 starts) have the best average finishes among non-winners.

Hamlin leads all active drivers with a remarkable 7.5 average finish in 21 starts, including 16 top-10s. Busch has the most laps led at Darlington – 899 in 22 career starts – while Harvick has also eclipsed 800 laps led at 813 in 30 starts.

Here’s a full look at the favorites to win at Darlington before practice and qualifying, courtesy of our partner, PointsBet:

Kyle Larson, +520

Denny Hamlin, +600

Martin Truex Jr., +700

Tyler Reddick, +850

Kyle Busch, +1000

William Byron, +1000

Christopher Bell, +1100

Ross Chastain, +1100

Chase Elliott, +1100

Kevin Harvick, +1300

Joey Logano, +1300

Ryan Blaney, +2200

Bubba Wallace, +3500

Brad Keselowski, +4000

Erik Jones, +6000

Darlington paint schemes for NASCAR throwback weekend 2023

Every year, NASCAR holds its Throwback Weekend at Darlington. “The Lady in Black” is one of NASCAR’s oldest tracks, having first hosted a Cup race in 1950. For the throwback festivities, most teams will run an old-school paint scheme.

Here’s all the throwback designs for 2023:

Trackhouse Racing

Ross Chastain: 2001-03 Dale Jarrett, UPS car

Daniel Suarez: 1988-89 Ricky Rudd, Quaker State car

A slick ride if we do say so ourselves.



Props to @WWEXRacing and their long-time carrier partner, UPS. #NASCARThrowback pic.twitter.com/e2ljsbI1uf — Trackhouse Racing (@TeamTrackhouse) May 2, 2023

Team Penske

Ryan Blaney: 1990s Dave Blaney, dirt-racing car design

Joey Logano: 1973 Mark Donohue, first NASCAR win for Team Penske

The Lady in Black loves a sharp dressed car.



Here's this week's @PPG Paint Scheme Preview. #NASCARThrowback pic.twitter.com/akTJ25EKKt — Team Penske (@Team_Penske) May 10, 2023

Stewart Haas Racing

Kevin Harvick: 2001 AOL car, Harvick’s planned debut scheme before he unexpectedly replaced the late Dale Earnhardt

Aric Almirola: 2001 Dale Earnhardt Jr., Daytona July race win

Chase Briscoe: 2000 Tony Stewart, Turkey Night Grand Prix win

Ryan Preece: 1998 Jeff Preece late model scheme

Hendrick Motorsports

Kyle Larson: 2009 Tony Stewart, HendrickCars.com Xfinity Series Daytona win

Chase Elliott: 2001-03 Bill Elliott, Dodge Dealers car

William Byron: 1998 Jeff Gordon, 50th NASCAR Anniversary car

Josh Berry: 2007 Kevin Hamlin, who is the No. 48 spotter

Joe Gibbs Racing

Denny Hamlin: 1973 Federal Express

Christopher Bell: 2003 Matt Kenseth, DeWalt championship car

Ty Gibbs: 1996 Bobby Labonte, Joe Gibbs Hall of Fame induction car

RFK Racing

Brad Keselowski: Classic Castrol GTX design

Chris Buescher: Matt Kenseth No. 17 old font

Spire Motorsports

Corey LaJoie: 1972 Don LaJoie

Ty Dillon: 1959 Joe Lee Johnson

For the @CoreyLaJoie throwback, we decided to keep it in the family with a scheme from his grandfather, New England Auto Racing Hall of Famer, Don LaJoie. This scheme is from 1972 at the Danbury Racearena in Connecticut in connection with one of his five track championships! pic.twitter.com/Fs9OLYERnW — Spire Motorsports (@SpireMotorsport) May 9, 2023

For @tydillon's @GarnerTrucking #77, he went with the Honest Charlie Speed Shop 1957 Chevy NASCAR Racing Stock Car driven by Joe Lee Johnson in the 1959 NASCAR Grand National Series. He went on to win the first World 600 race event in Charlotte in 1960! pic.twitter.com/uGQ6ls88XU — Spire Motorsports (@SpireMotorsport) May 9, 2023

Legacy Motor Club

Noah Gragson: 2014 Jimmie Johnson, Lowe’s Patriotic car

Erik Jones: 1968 Richard Petty, STP car

Throwing it back to the best in the game 👏 @JimmieJohnson + @therichardpetty pic.twitter.com/QbQivjGoAF — LEGACY MOTOR CLUB (@LegacyMotorclub) May 10, 2023

Rick Ware Racing

Ryan Newman: 2002 Mobil 1 car, Newman’s first Cup win

To commemorate the return of @RyanJNewman to @nascar Cup Series competition, and Throwback Weekend at @TooToughToTame, RWR is recognizing his first of 18 trips to Victory Lane. Taking place during Newman’s 2002 Rookie of the Year campaign, the win was September 15 at @NHMS, and… pic.twitter.com/L4LDS6z8PR — Rick Ware Racing (@RickWareRacing) May 9, 2023

Wood Brothers Racing

Harrison Burton: 1999 Jeff Burton, Exide car

23XI Racing

Tyler Reddick: 2003 Kurt Busch, Rubbermaid car

JTG Daugherty Racing

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.: 2001 Dale Jarrett, UPS car

Front Row Motorsports

Todd Gilliland: 1997 Elton Sawyer, Barbasol car

COMPETITION NOTES: It’s @NASCAR Throwback Weekend and we’re proud to share it with @Serial1Cycles to honor Elton Sawyer and his No. 38 Ford



Read more here: https://t.co/uDvVXI9NrG pic.twitter.com/zT8G8OjD0C — Front Row Motorsports (@Team_FRM) May 9, 2023

Editor's note: All odds are provided by our partner, PointsBet. PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links.