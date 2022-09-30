NASCAR at Talladega schedule, how to watch, stream, odds originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The 2022 NASCAR playoffs continue to give us more questions than answers.

Through four unprecedented races, no championship-eligible drivers have visited victory lane. Tyler Reddick was the latest winner last week at Texas, where several playoff drivers had issues.

There are just 12 drivers left in the postseason, and they’ll head to Talladega Superspeedway in Alabama this weekend for the second of three races in the Round of 12. ‘Dega has hosted a postseason race each year since the first playoffs in 2004, with a non-playoff driver winning six of the 18 races.

Here’s everything you need to know about the YellaWood 500 at Talladega:

NASCAR Talladega entry list

There are 37 drivers on the entry list for Talladega. Since up to 40 cars can qualify for a race, all 37 entries will compete on Sunday. Ty Gibbs remains in the field, driving the No. 23 for 23XI Racing, with veteran Kurt Busch out due to a concussion for the 11th straight race.

Alex Bowman was a late scratch on Thursday, as he’ll sit out the race due to concussion-like symptoms. Noah Gragson will race the No. 48 for Bowman, while Justin Allgaier takes over the No. 62 for Gragson.

Here's the full list of participants:

37 Cup entries for Talladega with the 62-Gragson as the additional entry. pic.twitter.com/WQKvhi3tNO — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) September 26, 2022

What is the NASCAR Talladega schedule?

There will be no practice session at Talladega, with just a two-round qualifying session set for Saturday at 10:30 a.m. ET.

In the first round, all 37 drivers get one single lap around the track. The 10 fastest drivers will advance to the second round, while positions 11 through 37 will be locked into their starting spot. The 10 drivers who advance will get one lap in the second round, and their speeds will determine the top 10 starting positions.

The YellaWood 500 at Talladega begins at 2 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 2.

What is the NASCAR TV schedule this weekend?

Saturday, Oct. 1 (streaming online only)

Qualifying, 10:30 a.m. ET, NBC Sports app and online

Sunday, Oct. 2 (NBC and streaming online)

NASCAR Countdown to Green, 1 p.m. ET, NBC, NBC Sports app and online

YellaWood 500, 2 p.m. ET, NBC, NBC Sports app and online

NASCAR playoff standings 2022

There are just 12 drivers left fighting for the 2022 championship, and four more will be eliminated after the upcoming races at Talladega and Charlotte. The four lowest drivers in points will be eliminated, but a win at either track means an automatic ticket to the Round of 8, regardless of points.

Here’s a look at the playoff standings before the second of three races in the Round of 12:

Joey Logano, +37 points from 9th Ross Chastain, +25 points from 9th Kyle Larson, +23 points from 9th Ryan Blaney, +22 points from 9th Denny Hamlin, +15 points from 9th Daniel Suarez, +11 points from 9th Chase Elliott, +11 points from 9th Chase Briscoe, +7 points from 9th

—

Austin Cindric, -7 points from 8th William Byron, -8 points from 8th Christopher Bell, -25 points from 8th Alex Bowman, -26 points from 8th

Which drivers have won at Talladega?

Eleven of the 37 drivers racing Sunday have won at Talladega: Logano, Hamlin, Blaney, Chastain, Elliott, Kyle Busch, Kevin Harvick, Brad Keselowski, Bubba Wallace, Aric Almirola and Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

Keselowski leads all active drivers in Talladega wins (6), while Logano (3), Blaney (2) and Hamlin (2) also have multiple wins. Chastain (2022), Wallace (2021), Elliott (2019), Almirola (2018), Stenhouse (2017), Harvick (2010) and Busch (2008) each have one victory at Talladega.

Who is favored to win NASCAR this weekend?

What do you get when you combine the most unpredictable track with the most unpredictable season? An impossible-to-predict betting market.

Talladega is always difficult to project because big wrecks can happen at any moment and take out dozens of cars at a time. Taking out Keselowski’s six Talladega wins, the last 18 races there have been won by 14 different drivers.

Keselowski is the only active driver to show much consistency at the track. In 27 Talladega starts, he has six wins, nine top-fives and 13 top-10s with a 15.4 average finish. Beyond Keselowski, the other drivers who historically run well at Talladega are Ty Dillon (14.3 average finish in nine starts), Stenhouse (15.0 in 18 starts), Elliott (15.2 in 13 starts) and Harvick (15.4 in 43 starts).

Chastain won the first Talladega race this season in April, but he hasn’t won since then. Wallace won this event last year in a rain-shortened finish.

Here are some of the odds to win at Talladega before qualifying, courtesy of our betting partner, PointsBet:

Chase Elliott, +1200

Denny Hamlin, +1300

Joey Logano, +1300

Ryan Blaney, +1300

Kyle Larson, +1400

William Byron, +1400

Tyler Reddick, +1600

Bubba Wallace, +1600

Ross Chastain, +1600

Austin Cindric, +1600

Noah Gragson, +1600

Brad Keselowski, +1800

Kyle Busch, +1800

Kevin Harvick, +2200

Austin Dillon, +2500

Aric Almirola, +2800

Ricky Stenhouse Jr., +3500

Michael McDowell, +3500

Justin Haley, +5000

Corey LaJoie, +8000

Ty Dillon, +20000

What is the weather for NASCAR at Talladega?

NBC Miami is projecting a 5% chance of rain in Talladega on Sunday, and just a 4% chance of rain on Saturday, with mostly sunny conditions all weekend.

