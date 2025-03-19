NASCAR at Homestead-Miami preview: How to watch, TV schedule, predictions

NASCAR's best drivers are taking their talents to South Beach.

After a record-setting race in Las Vegas, the Cup Series heads to Homestead-Miami Speedway in South Florida for the sixth race of the 2025 season.

The 1.5-mile oval is a favorite for both drivers and fans, with competitive racing lines in the corners and heavy tire wear on the older track surface.

So, what's in store for Homestead? What's the TV schedule for the weekend? And who could contend for the win on Sunday? Here’s everything you need to know for Straight Talk Wireless 400:

When is the NASCAR race in Homestead-Miami?

The Straight Talk Wireless 400 is set for Sunday, March 23 at 3 p.m. ET.

Before the race, there will be practice and qualifying on Saturday. The 37 drivers will be split into two groups, with each group getting 25 minutes of free practice. For qualifying, each driver will get one lap to set the starting order based on speed.

NASCAR TV schedule this weekend for Homestead-Miami

Mike Joy (play-by-play), Kevin Harvick (analyst) and Clint Bowyer (analyst) will be on the call for FOX and Amazon Prime Video this weekend.

Here’s the full TV and streaming schedule for Homestead:

Saturday, March 22 (Amazon Prime Video)

Sunday, March 23 (FOX Sports 1)

NASCAR RaceDay: 1:30 p.m. ET, FS1, FOXSports.com

Straight Talk Wireless 400: 3 p.m. ET, FS1, FOXSports.com

Who is racing at Homestead? Here's the entry list

Thirty-seven drivers will race at Homestead – the 36 full-timers, plus one "open" entry.

J.J. Yeley is the anomaly on Sunday, as the 48-year-old veteran will make his second start of the season for NY Racing Team. Since there are fewer than 40 cars entered, all 37 teams will make the race.

Here’s the full entry list for Homestead:

Car number Driver Team Sponsor 1 Ross Chastain Trackhouse Racing Kubota Tractors 2 Austin Cindric Team Penske Menards 3 Austin Dillon Richard Childress Racing Bass Pro Shops 4 Noah Gragson Front Row Motorsports Beef A Roo 5 Kyle Larson Hendrick Motorsports HendrickCars.com 6 Brad Keselowski RFK Racing Nexlizet 7 Justin Haley Spire Motorsports Gainbridge 8 Kyle Busch Richard Childress Racing Bank OZK 9 Chase Elliott Hendrick Motorsports UniFirst 10 Ty Dillon Kaulig Racing Sea Best 11 Denny Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing Progressive 12 Ryan Blaney Team Penske Dent Wizard 16 AJ Allmendinger Kaulig Racing Action Industries 17 Chris Buescher RFK Racing Kroger 19 Chase Briscoe Joe Gibbs Racing Bass Pro Shops 20 Christopher Bell Joe Gibbs Racing Rheem 21 Josh Berry Wood Brothers Racing DEX Imaging 22 Joey Logano Team Penske Shell/Pennzoil 23 Bubba Wallace 23XI Racing Columbia Sportswear 24 William Byron Hendrick Motorsports Valvoline 34 Todd Gilliland Front Row Motorsports Love's Travel Stops 35 Riley Herbst 23XI Racing Chumba Casino 38 Zane Smith Front Row Motorsports Aaron's 41 Cole Custer Haas Factory Team Autodesk 42 John Hunter Nemechek Legacy Motor Club Pye-Barker 43 Erik Jones Legacy Motor Club Family Dollar 44 JJ Yeley NY Racing Team TBA 45 Tyler Reddick 23XI Racing Jordan Brand 47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. JTG Daugherty Racing betr March Madness 48 Alex Bowman Hendrick Motorsports Ally/Unrivaled League 51 Cody Ware Rick Ware Racing Jacob Construction 54 Ty Gibbs Joe Gibbs Racing Monster Energy 60 Ryan Preece RFK Racing BuildSubmarines.com 71 Michael McDowell Spire Motorsports Delaware Life 77 Carson Hocevar Spire Motorsports Zeigler Auto Group 88 Shane van Gisbergen Trackhouse Racing Jockey 99 Daniel Suarez Trackhouse Racing Freeway Insurance 2025 Straight Talk Wireless 400 entry list

NASCAR picks, predictions, favorites for Homestead

It takes a unique skillset to be quick at Homestead -- from tire management to finding the right lines in every corner. Four drivers from four different organizations have mastered the track as of late, though: Larson, Reddick, Bell and Blaney.

Larson, the 2022 winner, leads all active drivers with 626 career laps led at Homestead. He has six stage wins in his last seven starts, plus a streak of three straight top-five starts.

Reddick won at Homestead last October with a last-lap pass, capping off a day where he started on the pole, won a stage and led 97 laps. In five career starts at Homestead, he has four top-five finishes -- plus a pair of wins in the second-tier Xfinity Series.

Bell keeps with the theme of drivers with dirt-racing roots who thrive at Homestead. He won in 2023, and finished fourth last year. Plus, Bell has already won three of five races this season — momentum is on his side.

Blaney is the only one of these four who hasn't won at Homestead -- he's the man who was passed by Reddick on the final lap last year. The 2023 Cup champion has finished second in South Florida each of the last two years, so it feels like a matter of time before he finally breaks through to win.

If you're looking for a longshot beyond those stars, look no further than Allmendinger. Homestead has been the best oval track for the road-course ace, with two top-fives and three top-10s in the last three years.

NASCAR past winners, race history for Homestead

Seven of the 37 drivers in the field are past winners at Homestead.

Hamlin (2009, 2013, 2020) and Busch (2015, 2019) are the only drivers with multiple wins in Miami. One-time winners include Logano (2018), Byron (2021), Larson (2022), Bell (2023) and Reddick (2024).

Notably, this race has been held in late October or November every year since 1999 except 2020, 2021 and now 2025. The difference in weather certainly impacts the racing surface, which could play a factor in who does well on Sunday.