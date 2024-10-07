NASCAR Power Rankings: William Byron on the rise after Talladega

Talladega did damage to the playoff field on Sunday.

Moments after a record 28-car crash, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. held off Brad Keselowski at the line by 0.006 seconds to win his fourth career race.

Stenhouse’s win means that non-playoff drivers have won three of the first five postseason races in a season that has been defined by parity. There have been 18 different winners in 2024, one shy of tying the all-time record with five races still to go.

Next up, the Round of 12 will conclude Sunday (2 p.m. ET, NBC) at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval (road course and oval combination track). How does the field stack up after Talladega? Here’s our latest NASCAR power rankings:

1. Christopher Bell

Last week: 1

It doesn’t matter what track it is, Bell just keeps knocking out solid finishes. He was sixth at Talladega, giving him seven straight top-15s and 10 top-15s in his last 11 starts. Bell is 57 points above the cut line, which all but guarantees him a spot in the Round of 8 for a third straight year.

2. Kyle Larson

Last week: 2

Larson, notoriously a poor finisher at superspeedways, was fourth at Talladega – matching his career best finish at the track. He’s 52 points above the cut line. So, barring a disaster, he should make the Round of 8 for the fourth time in his career.

3. William Byron

Last week: 5

The only driver who has mathematically clinched a spot in the Round of 8, Byron was third at Talladega after finishing second the week prior. That sets him up to chase the win rather than points in Charlotte, so he should be one of the favorites at his home track on Sunday.

4. Denny Hamlin

Last week: 4

Hamlin suffered early damage and fell way off the pace, but that meant he could slow down enough to avoid the historic late crash. He went from 17 points below the cut line with five laps left to 30 points above the cut line at the finish. For a driver with a spotty record on road courses recently, that cushion is valuable.

5. Ryan Blaney

Last week: 3

The three-time Talladega winner crashed out at the end of Stage 2 and finished 39th. Luckily for the defending champion, he’s still 25 points above the cut line. It’s certainly not a safe position to be in, but it could’ve been a lot worse if many of his competitors didn’t crash out later on.

Ryan Blaney and Ross Chastain CRASH right at the end of Stage 2! #NASCARPlayoffs | NBC | https://t.co/pMMLkX33Y1 pic.twitter.com/ef6OtWpWXc — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) October 6, 2024

6. Tyler Reddick

Last week: 7

Reddick’s mediocre playoff run continued at Talladega with a 20th-place run. The regular season champion has a 19.6 average finish in the playoffs with four of five finishes being 20th or worse. Reddick is just 14 points above the cut line, making this upcoming weekend a dangerous one.

7. Chase Elliott

Last week: 6

Elliott was running inside the top-five when he got collected in the big crash, ultimately limping around with a damaged car to finish 29th. Despite losing all those positions, he’s still 13 points above the cut line – not bad considering he entered the day just four points up. Elliott is a two-time Roval winner and he’s led the most laps ever at the track.

All of the angles of the Big One at Talladega.



Nearly the WHOLE FIELD involved in this crash. #NASCAR pic.twitter.com/zmnsbaqCAR — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) October 6, 2024

8. Alex Bowman

Last week: 8

Despite getting a piece of both major wrecks on Sunday, Bowman survived the carnage to finish 16th. The Roval is historically one of his best tracks (five top-10s in five starts), so holding a 26-point cushion shouldn’t be too daunting.

9. Joey Logano

Last week: 9

Logano suffered damage when Blaney wrecked, then was dealt a final blow in the big crash. That accident cost him a top-five run and subjected him to a 33rd-place result, putting him 13 points behind Elliott on the bubble. The Roval has always been a strong track for him, though, with five top-10s in six starts.

10. Austin Cindric

Last week: First four out

Cindric’s spin triggered the big crash, but he was in position to potentially win the race before the ill-timed bump. He won Stage 2 and continued to prove himself as an elite superspeedway racer. Now, sitting 29 points below the cut line, Cindric is likely facing a must-win scenario if he wants to advance to the Round of 8.

First four out: Ty Gibbs, Ross Chastain, Chase Briscoe, Brad Keselowski